When does Warzone and MW3 Season 1 end?

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3's first season is currently live, having begun on December 6, 2023. Season 1 has captivated gamers with many fascinating additions — including new gameplay mechanics, maps, modes, weapons, and more. Moreover, to celebrate the festive spirit of the winter holidays, Activision has introduced the CODMAS even in it.

Given that Season 1 is still in its early phase, players eagerly anticipate the release of more thrilling content in the coming days. For those seeking details regarding the end date and time of Season 1 in Warzone and MW3, this article will provide relevant information.

Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 1 end date and time

As of the writing, Season 1 of Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) hasn't been around for a month, and its specific end date and time remain undisclosed. However, Call of Duty seasons normally last 60 to 70 days, and it is expected that pattern will be followed for this season as well.

Major COD updates typically get released on Wednesdays, and considering all these factors, one can expect the season's end date to be either February 7, 2024, or February 14, 2024. Season 1 will have crossed the 60-day mark by either date, and both are Wednesdays.

Furthermore, it's important to note that new updates have been consistently rolled out at 9 am or 10 am PT.

Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 1 Reloaded release date and time

Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Reloaded will arrive on January 17, 2024. While the exact timing remains unknown, based on past trends, it is safe to assume that the release will occur at 9 am PT.

Here is when the MW3 and WZ Season 1 Reloaded update is expected to go live in each region:

Pacific Time (PT): January 17, 2024, at 9 am

January 17, 2024, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT): January 17, 2024, at 10 am

January 17, 2024, at 10 am Central Time (CT): January 17, 2024, at 11 am

January 17, 2024, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET): January 17, 2024, at 12 pm

January 17, 2024, at 12 pm Brasília Time (BRT): January 17, 2024, at 2 pm

January 17, 2024, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): January 17, 2024, at 5 pm

January 17, 2024, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): January 17, 2024, at 6 pm

January 17, 2024, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): January 17, 2024, at 7 pm

January 17, 2024, at 7 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): January 17, 2024, at 8 pm

January 17, 2024, at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): January 17, 2024, at 10:30 pm

January 17, 2024, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): January 18, 2024, at 1 am

January 18, 2024, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): January 18, 2024, at 2 am

January 18, 2024, at 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): January 18, 2024, at 3 am

January 18, 2024, at 3 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): January 18, 2024, at 6 am

