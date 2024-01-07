What's inside the Aether Storm in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you must explore the undead-infested Urzikstan map while engaging in various activities, such as completing story missions, carrying out different types of contracts, and more. Among this mode's notable features is the Aether Storm, which randomly spawns in the map's low and medium-threat zones.

It is marked on the Tac map with a light purple circle that has a biohazard symbol in the middle. This article will discuss what challenges you will face within the Aether Storm in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Challenges faced inside the Aether Storm in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Aether Storm in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

The Aether Storm is a small zone within the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies map Urzikstan. Inside it, you will face multiple powerful zombies. This includes a formidable boss called the Stormcaller, a buffed-up version of the special zombie called Disciple.

The challenging part of this storm is that the zombies within it will be one tier higher than those found in the threat zone where this storm originated. For example, if the Aether Storm occurs in a low-threat zone, the foes inside the former will be raised to Tier 2. This means you'll be facing stronger opponents compared to the low-threat zone's typical Tier 1 zombies.

Stormcaller in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision and YouTube/ Doughnuts)

Furthermore, beating Stormcaller is a high-difficulty, high-reward challenge. Defeating this powerful enemy will grant you exciting rewards such as Wonder Weapons, Schematics, Experience Points (XP), Essence, and other rare items.

How to face the challenges within the Aether Storm in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Fighting the Stromcaller boss in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision and YouTube/ Doughnuts)

Before heading inside an Aether Storm, prepare yourself with powerful gear. Equip a high-rarity weapon, and it's recommended to Pack-a-Punch your weapon to level 2. To do this, spend 15,000 Essences. Once you've acquired them, head to the Pack-a-Punch machine and upgrade your weapon to level 2.

Additionally, you must have a few gas masks, which you can obtain by looting or purchasing from Buy Stations for 1,000 Essences. Also, make sure you have enough bullets, Perk-a-Colas, Armor Plates, and grenades.

Furthermore, playing with a squad will make it easier to tackle the Aether Storm. In a team, you may not necessarily need to Pack-a-Punch your weapon to level 2; using its level 1 version will be enough.

Furthermore, playing with a squad will make it easier to tackle the Aether Storm. In a team, you may not necessarily need to Pack-a-Punch your weapon to level 2; using its level 1 version will be enough.