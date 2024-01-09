How to get VR11 Wonder Weapon in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MW3) provides some exclusive guns called wonder weapons like the VR11 to deal with the undead. These are extremely potent and can help you easily take down zombies and powerful boss monsters. However, securing such a weapon can be difficult since it cannot be found directly through ground loot or normal contract completion.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) gained a lot of new gameplay content in the first seasonal update, including new missions and tiers. It has managed to attract a large number of players with its challenging survival gameplay experience. Getting the VR11 in zombie mode is not impossible despite the difficulty level.

This article will highlight the best way to get the VR11 Wonder Weapon in MW3 Zombies.

How to obtain VR11 in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Here is a quick guide to help you get your hands on the VR11 Wonder Weapon in MW3 Zombies.

Launch your game and head over to the zombie mode.

Choose your preferred gear and mission, and then start the queue to join a fresh session.

While you can get the weapon as a reward for completing contracts, this is completely chance-based and could take a long time. However, the chances of getting a wonder weapon increase with the difficulty of the contracts.

You can complete missions inside the Dark Aether for both regular and Elder Sigils to increase your chances of getting a case drop with the VR11.

If you have enough experience and a solid strategy, you should attempt to beat the USB Red Worm in the Dark Aether. The case that drops from this mission has one of the highest probabilities of providing you with the VR11.

It is important to note that you can try your luck and open Mystery Boxes present around the map. If you have farmed enough essence and have time to spend it all, this could be a great gamble. However, these are not guaranteed drops as weapons like the Ray Gun and VR11 are the highest rarity.

What does the VR11 do in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

The VR11 Wonder Weapon can turn most normal zombies and mercenaries into friendly units who can help you survive on the battlefield. They attack and also take damage from enemies, keeping you out of harm’s way. However, the effect expires after a certain period and kills them off.

This gun can also be used to eliminate boss monsters on the map. It is extremely powerful and can dish out massive damage per bullet. Allies can also use it to provide an invisibility and damage buff against zombies. This effect lasts for a very short duration. Moreover, you can use this gun to repair the ACV during Escort contracts to repair the vehicle in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

