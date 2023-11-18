Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 1: New Wonder Weapon, Enter the Rift, and more

The latest Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 1 has introduced multiple new materials and features. This season brings a bespoke extraction idea that differs from the prior objective-style modes in Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard. The new mode, MWZ, is an open-world version of zombies in which you and your squadmates drop into the Urzikstan Exclusion Zone and must survive to extract.

Along the way, you'll discover strange weapons and bonuses and face mercenaries and the army of the undead. As you accomplish Contracts and gain Essence, you can upgrade your firearms and venture deeper into the zone's perilous parts.

This article will discuss the new Wonder Weapon, Enter the Rift, and more.

Rifts and Wonders in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Expand Tweet

The tale continues in Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies when Strike Team Operators are tasked with investigating a gigantic, strange gateway that has appeared in the Exclusion Zone. The Rift is the name given to this portal, which players may utilize to fast travel across the map.

They bring a new dimension of strategy, allowing players to flee dangerous situations or complete tasks faster.

The name Wonder alludes to the game's Wonder Weapons, which are distinct and powerful firearms with unique qualities. They're infamous in CoD Zombies, and their evolved versions make them even more coveted by players.

Wonder Weapon

Wonder Weapon in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

The Scorcher is the latest wonder weapon in Modern Warfare 3. It provides gamers with utility in multiple ways. Of course, it has the fundamental capability of searing hordes of undead with a purple blast. Furthermore, you can fire into the sky and instantly launch yourself skyward, allowing quick traversal across the open-world area of the MW3 Zombies.

It's an essential weapon in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. The Wunderwaffe DG-2 and Ray Gun are must-have Wonder Weapons for any Zombies match. Gamers can obtain all Weapon Wonders by playing the Mystery Box, completing high-threat contracts, and the Legacy Fortress Stronghold.

Enter the Rift

In Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, entering the Rift allows players to travel across the map quickly. This is especially beneficial when attempting to flee from a horde of zombies or accomplish a goal swiftly. The Rifts introduce a new element of strategy, as players must decide when and where to deploy them to gain the most advantage.

However, note that the Rifts can be dangerous, as it's impossible to know what awaits you on the other side.

Gear-up

In Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, proper equipment is essential for survival. Players are encouraged to explore the globe by robbing buildings and performing contracts. This will assist them in acquiring all of the Zombie mode necessities. Players may wish to loot better weapons, accumulate points to obtain Wonder Weapons from the Mystery Box, and reap all their benefits.

The game's time limit for a single session is one hour, unlike the 25 minutes in Warzone DMZ mode. You have 45 minutes to explore the area and take everything you find. Once the countdown reaches zero, the Aether storm will begin, and you will have 15 minutes to escape safely.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest Call of Duty updates.