How to easily complete the 'Long Distance' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Long Distance is a Tier 2 mission in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 from the latest faction in the game, Phalanx. It arrived with the Season 4 update and involves traveling across the Exclusion Zones of both Vondel and Al Mazrah. You must begin the mission in Vondel before traveling to Al Mazrah and finally back to Vondel again. In each location, one objective must be completed.

The first part of the mission requires you to acquire a Tracker that will be located in a Dead Drop of Vondel. Then, you will have to make your way to Al Mazrah and turn on three UAV towers with the Tracker equipped. Finally, you must return the Tracker loaded with data to Vondel.

That said, this guide will take a closer look at the Long Distance mission in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ and how to complete it easily.

Simple guide to completing the Long Distance mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

To get started with the mission, drop into the Vondel Exclusion Zone first. Once in, you will have to acquire a tracker. To do so, you must head to Vondel Zoo, located in the southern part of the map between the Stadium POI and the Floating District POI. In the heart of the Zoo, you will find a Dead Drop.

Proceed to open it and equip the GPS Triangulator. Once acquired, safely exfiltrate from the map and head to Al Mazrah's Exclusion Zone with the Tracker equipped. When spawned, check your mini-map for the nearest UAV tower locations. They will be marked on the map with a tower icon.

You will need to activate three of these towers with the Tracker equipped. It is worth noting that UAV towers usually have many AI combatants nearby and gunfights may be unavoidable. Hence, it is advised to carry sufficient ammunition, shields, and requisite items.

All UAV Towers in Al Mazrah (Image via warzonetacmap.online)

Once all three UAV towers are activated, proceed to exfiltrate from the map. Now, spawn back into Vondel and head to the Dead Drop in Vondel Zoo, where you first acquired the Tracker. Drop the GPS Triangulator therein, and the mission will be completed.

This is all there is to know about completing the Long Distance mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. While the mission might take some time to complete and require you to travel across two Exclusion Zones, the objectives aren't complicated. Moreover, you will not have to face the wrath of difficult bosses or enemies.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 are live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

