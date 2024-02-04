Halo 4 Modern Warfare is better than "last decade of CoD games"

A new Halo 4 Modern Warfare (MW) mod has emerged and captured the community's attention. It features a unique gameplay experience with customizable Modern Warfare weapons and a futuristic Halo environment. @MythicJaqui created a post on X showcasing a short gameplay of the mod and cited:

"This Halo 4 mod > The last decade of COD games."

A mod (video game modification) usually refers to fan-made variations of any game - be it a change in visuals, mechanics, or a crossover of different titles. The Halo and Modern Warfare mix should have a great output since the pace of both shooters is somewhat similar and packs a diverse battlefield for various weapons.

This article will highlight everything we know so far about the Halo 4 Modern Warfare mod.

What is the Halo 4 Modern Warfare mod?

The Halo 4 Modern Warfare DEMO was uploaded to Steam on February 3, 2024. It is essentially the same Halo 4 with almost all its features and storylines intact. The twist is that you can use Modern Warfare weapons in this game and enjoy both single-player and online multiplayer lobbies.

The entire mod was created by Priception and is built as a simple idea of what Halo 4 would look like if it had a different weapon pool and a slightly changed campaign experience. The creator also modified some parts of the multiplayer experience and removed all UNSC, Covenant, and Forerunner weapons from the arsenal.

Steam comments section (Image via Steam)

The community seems pleased with this mod and has subsequently shown their support on popular social media platforms like X. Although the player base enjoyed this new experience, there is room for it to achieve its full potential with future improvements to gunplay and movement mechanics.

What are the available modes in Halo 4 Modern Warfare?

Here is a list of playable campaigns in the MW mod:

Dawn

Requiem

Forerunner

Here is a list of all the available multiplayer arenas in the game:

Adrift

Exile

Haven

Meltdown

Ragnarok/Valhalla

Skyline

Pitfall/The Pit

The Forge mode is available in Forge Island, but all the weapons from the game have been replaced with Halo 4 Modern Warfare weapons.

How to play Halo 4 Modern Warfare mod?

Here is a simple guide that you can utilize to play Halo 4 Modern Warfare and experience the combination of two games:

You need to launch Halo MCC and go to the Player Menu.

Click on the Find Player option, and then you need to search for “Priception”.

After that, you need to go to Priception’s file share and click on Game Types.

You can then download all the game types that start with "H4MW".

In case this does not work, there is another method that you can try. However, this route only works for Steam and Microsoft Store on Windows OS:

You will need to turn on your preferred browser and go to this page - “https://www.nexusmods.com/halothemasterchiefcollection/mods/2483/”

You need to perform a "Manual Download" and get all the files for "Halo 4: Modern Warfare: Multiplayer Game Types" from the website.

Open your File Explorer in Windows and go to this path - “?%userprofile%/appdata/locallow/mcc/localfiles”

You need to go to the folder named with random alphanumerics and then open the "Halo4" folder. Then, you need to open the "GameType" folder.

After gaining access to the folder, you need to paste all the ".bin" files that you acquired after downloading the contents from the website.

You can then turn on the game and start playing this modded version of Halo 4 with Modern Warfare’s weapons and mechanics.

