OG Warzone Helicopter is officially returning in Season 2

Fans of Warzone would be happy to hear that the OG Helicopter from the Verdansk days is finally returning to the battle royale with the Season 2 update. In the latest cover photo of the upcoming season, the vehicle can be seen just right below the Season 2 text. Fans can expect their favorite Helicopter to be added at the start of Season 2.

If you want to delve deeper into how this Helicopter works, read below.

How does Helicopter work in Warzone?

Compared to the current Helicopter in Urzikstan and other Resurgence maps, the OG Chopper is easier to control. This four-seater vehicle was the most popular in Warzone 1 due to its fast-travel ability and easy-to-navigate control. If the upcoming vehicle works the same way it used to, two players sitting at the sides could fire their weapons from the sky.

Furthermore, the vehicle has the ability to launch Flares to confuse inbound launchers and missiles. Still, it isn't enough to get away from enemy hits. In the original CoD blog, this was stated to describe the disadvantage of the Helicopters in Warzone:

"Being the fastest and most efficient way of travel does come with some drawbacks: the Helicopter, like any other vehicle, can be locked-on to, and given its high profile, it is very easy to spot in the sky."

If the vehicle receives too much damage, it has a built-in alarm system for players to get notified beforehand, and they can just jump off and move to a safe position before the Helicopter blasts and takes everyone with it.

We are yet to have any confirmation if the upcoming vehicle will work the same as before, but given the design in the cover art and the old resurgence map Fortune's Keep's return, it might be a great call back for veteran Warzone fans.

What do you think about Helicopter's return in the CoD battle royale? Let us know in the comment section.