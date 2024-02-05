Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set to release its highly anticipated Season 2 update on February 7, 2024, at 9 am PT. This upcoming season promises many exciting additions to enrich one's gaming experience, including a massive collection of new maps and variants, fresh game modes, additional weapons, and much more.

The recent content drop has revealed crucial information about the upcoming season, elevating player expectations. This article will highlight all the new content one can expect from the Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 update.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 2: Four Core 6v6 maps, Ninja Vest, and more

Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 will be a massive update, introducing various new elements to elevate the title's overall content:

1) New maps

Four new 6v6 Core Maps

Departure: This medium-large 6v6 map is set in Zakhaev International Airport and will be available from the launch of Season 2.

This medium-large 6v6 map is set in Zakhaev International Airport and will be available from the launch of Season 2. Stash House: This small-sized map is designed for 2v2 and 6v6 battles and is set in a recently raided Bay Area stash house. It will also be available from the launch of Season 2.

This small-sized map is designed for 2v2 and 6v6 battles and is set in a recently raided Bay Area stash house. It will also be available from the launch of Season 2. Vista: A medium-sized 6v6 map located in a Brazilian mountaintop resort, this map will be available starting Season 2.

A medium-sized 6v6 map located in a Brazilian mountaintop resort, this map will be available starting Season 2. Das Haus: This remastered small-sized 6v6 map is set in an under-construction skyscraper near Highrise. While it won't be available immediately when Season 2 drops, it is likely to be released at some point during the season.

Two Map Variants

Airborne (Mid-Season) : This is a limited-time variant of the Terminal map, featuring a medium-sized 6v6 map layout.

: This is a limited-time variant of the Terminal map, featuring a medium-sized 6v6 map layout. Skidgrow (Mid-Season): This is a limited-time variant of the Skidrow map, also featuring a medium-sized 6v6 map layout.

One new War map

Operation Tin Man: This new large-sized 6v6 map for the War mode is set in downtown Urzikstan and will be available from the launch of Season 2.

2) New modes

Five new modes, along with a Vortex Playlist, will be available in Season 2.

Team Gun Game (Launch): In this mode, players can earn a set of pre-determined weapons by accumulating points. Each player will begin with the same weapon and progress to the next weapon by securing kills. The first team to score 75 points wins the match.

In this mode, players can earn a set of pre-determined weapons by accumulating points. Each player will begin with the same weapon and progress to the next weapon by securing kills. The first team to score 75 points wins the match. Snipers Only (Launch): This is a sniper-focused mode, with limited weapon selections and restrictions on all weapons other than snipers, including lethal and tactical equipment.

This is a sniper-focused mode, with limited weapon selections and restrictions on all weapons other than snipers, including lethal and tactical equipment. Hordepoint (Limited-Time Mode, Launch): This LTM combines the intensity of Hardpoint mode with a shambling mass of Call of Duty: WWII (2017) zombies.

This LTM combines the intensity of Hardpoint mode with a shambling mass of Call of Duty: WWII (2017) zombies. Juggermosh (Limited-Time Mode, Mid-Season): This is a special third-person mode featuring constant Juggernaut battles within matches of Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint.

This is a special third-person mode featuring constant Juggernaut battles within matches of Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint. Bounty (Mid-Season): In this mode, players have unlimited lives and need to reach the score limit to win. The twist is that each team's player with the highest kill count is marked as the HVT (High-Value Target), alternating between teams at set intervals. Eliminating the HVT awards extra points.

In this mode, players have unlimited lives and need to reach the score limit to win. The twist is that each team's player with the highest kill count is marked as the HVT (High-Value Target), alternating between teams at set intervals. Eliminating the HVT awards extra points. Vortex Playlist: Decay’s Realm (Limited-Time, Mid-Season): This mode will include otherworldly locations such as Tetanus, Satan's Quarry, and Sporeyard, alongside new map variations like Skidgrow and Airborne. It will feature Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on rotation.

3) New Perk: Ninja Vest (Launch)

This new perk specializes in silent melee and throwing weapons, offering the three base equipment slots, Tactical, Lethal, and Field Upgrade, as well as the traditional three gear slots, Gloves, Boots, and Gear.

The advantages it provides when equipped include:

Eliminates footstep sounds.

Immune to movement reduction effects.

Bonus Shuriken and Throwing Knife ammo.

Resupply Shuriken and Throwing Knives every 25 seconds.

4) Four new weapons

BP50 (Launch): An assault rifle with a high rate of fire and exceptional accuracy, making it ideal for mid to long-range battles.

An assault rifle with a high rate of fire and exceptional accuracy, making it ideal for mid to long-range battles. RAM-9 (Launch): A submachine gun designed for increased maneuverability and agility, featuring best-in-class recoil control and proving lethal in close-range combat.

A submachine gun designed for increased maneuverability and agility, featuring best-in-class recoil control and proving lethal in close-range combat. SOA Subverter (In-Season): A battle rifle offering an excellent rate of fire, accuracy, manageable recoil, sprint-to-fire, and movement speeds to dominate mid to long-range battles.

A battle rifle offering an excellent rate of fire, accuracy, manageable recoil, sprint-to-fire, and movement speeds to dominate mid to long-range battles. Soulrender (In-season): A melee weapon designed with a ceremonial blade style, capable of delivering razor-sharp cuts and performing deadly melee action in close-quarter engagements.

