Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play Season 2: All rewards, how to get, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play was added with the release of the Season 1 Reloaded update, providing players with limited time to grind. With Season 2 approaching fast, players can anticipate a full season of content, including new rewards from the beginning of the update. Additionally, Season 2 will feature various new multiplayer maps, modes, weapons, and other enriching elements.

This article aims to provide all the rewards players can earn by winning and climbing Skill Divisions in the Ranked Play of the Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 update.

All Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Ranked Play rewards and how to get them

In Modern Warfare 3's Ranked Play, you can earn Seasonal Challenge rewards immediately upon completion, while Skill Division rewards will become available at the end of the Season 2 Ranked session.

Seasonal Challenge rewards

Win 5 Ranked Matches: MWIII Season 2 Competitor Sticker

Sticker Win 10 Ranked Matches: Pro Issue MCW Weapon Blueprint

Weapon Blueprint Win 25 Ranked Matches: Farmed Them Charm

Charm Win 50 Ranked Matches: Hard Day’s Work Weapon Decal

Weapon Decal Win 75 Ranked Matches: MWIII Season 2 Competitor Loading Screen

Loading Screen Win 100 Ranked Matches: MWIII Season 2 Ranked Veteran Weapon Camo

Skill Division rewards

Skill Division rewards unlock and become accessible at the end of the season, based on the highest Skill Division achieved during Season 2.

Note that you can still earn Skill Division Operator Skins in any season of Ranked Play. Alongside skins, other items can be earned by achieving high placements within the Gold Division or above, as well as special rewards for the Top 250 and No. 1 player worldwide. Here is the list of new rewards, including updated Season 2 emblems and all-new Division Camos.

Highest Division — Bronze: MWIII Season 2 Bronze Emblem

Emblem Highest Division — Silver: MWIII Season 2 Silver Emblem

Emblem Highest Division — Gold: MWIII Season 2 Gold Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo

Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo Highest Division — Platinum: MWIII Season 2 Platinum Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo

Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo Highest Division — Diamond: MWIII Season 2 Diamond Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo

Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo Highest Division — Crimson: MWIII Season 2 Crimson Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo

Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo Highest Division — Iridescent: MWIII Season 2 Iridescent Animated Calling Card, Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo

Animated Calling Card, Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo End Season 2 in Top 250: MWIII Season 2 Top 250 Animated Calling Card, Emblem, and Weapon Camo

Animated Calling Card, Emblem, and Weapon Camo End Season 2 becoming the no. 1 player: MWIII Season #1 Overall Animated Calling Card and Emblem

