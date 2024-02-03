How does Ninja Vest Perk work in Modern Warfare 3

The Ninja Vest Perk is the latest addition to Modern Warfare 3's Perk section. It can be equipped for all loadouts and has several unique advantages. For instance, it will eliminate your footstep audio and make you immune to movement-reduction effects, such as the slowdown received when affected by a Stun Grenade.

That said, the Vest Perk isn't for all playstyles and is designed with the needs of a specific type of player kept in mind. Hence, in this brief article, we will take a closer look at the Ninja Vest Perk in Modern Warfare 3 and how it works.

What does the Ninja Vest Perk do in Modern Warfare 3?

Expand Tweet

This Vest Perk arrives in Modern Warfare 3 with the Season 2 update. Here are all the advantages that one will gain when equipping it:

Eliminates your footstep sounds completely.

Makes you immune to movement reduction effects.

Gives you bonus Shuriken and Throwing Knife ammo.

Resupplies Shuriken and Throwing Knives every 25 seconds of a match.

If you've been using the Covert Sneakers to eliminate your footsteps so far, this Perk rids of that requirement. However, for those wondering if they can equip the Covert Sneakers along with the Ninja Vest Perk, the answer is straightforward. The Covert Sneakers will act as Running Sneakers instead. This simply implies that the duplicate effects won't stack.

According to the official Call of Duty blog, this Vest Perk is designed for the "Silent melee and throwing weapon specialist." Hence, if you are a duelist who seeks out engagements and tends to take the fight on the frontlines, the Ninja Vest Perk may not be the best pick. Instead, if you prefer sneaking up on their enemies and meleeing them for an instant kill, you cannot go wrong with this Perk.

Unlike some Vest Perks in the game, it doesn't penalize the player for equipping it. You won't be denied your equipment and get your three base equipment slots, i.e., Tactical, Lethal, and Field Upgrade. Similarly, you can enjoy the traditional three gear slots, i.e., Gloves, Boots, and Gear.

That covers everything that there is to know about the Ninja Vest Perk in Modern Warfare 3 and how it exactly works.

Check out other Modern Warfare 3 Season 2-related articles from Sportskeeda:

All new game modes in MW3 multiplayer Season 2 || All MW3 multiplayer maps coming in Season 2 || MW3 and Warzone Season 2 BlackCell Battle Pass: Price, what's included, and more