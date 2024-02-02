All new game modes in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer Season 2

Multiplayer fans can expect five new game modes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2. These modes are a combination of never-before-seen content and fan-favorite classics from past Call of Duty titles. While players may find comfort in returning to familiar favorites, these additions should spice things up in the Multiplayer mode.

The seasonal update is set to arrive on February 7, 2024, and is expected to bring in new maps, game modes, weapons, and other wealth of content. Let's look at each of the five new game modes in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Season 2.

New game modes in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Season 2, explained

1) Team Gun Game

Team Gun Game in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Season 2 (Image via Activision)

Team Gun Game is among the game modes in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Season 2 that will be available immediately at launch. It follows the standard Team Deathmatch rules while introducing specific weapon progressions for each player.

Each team member starts with the same weapon, and the goal is to eliminate opponents as they advance through a set of eight predetermined weapons. The first team to reach 75 points wins the game.

2) Snipers Only

Snipers Only game mode in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Season 2 (Image via Activision)

The Snipers Only game mode caters to players with a penchant for precise marksmanship. The gameplay takes place across different maps, primarily featuring Team Deathmatch and Domination modes.

Of course, all weapons are restricted except Sniper Rifles, and players must rely on power positions, strategic sightlines, and accurate aiming to win matches.

3) Hordepoint

Hordepoint in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 (Image via Activision)

Hordepoint is one of the game modes in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer Season 2 that is also available on the update launch. It adds a twist to the traditional Hardpoint mode by introducing a relentless horde of zombies on the battlefield.

Players must defend the hardpoint from the opposing team while surviving the relentless attack of the undead. The first team to reach the 250-score limit wins the game.

4) Juggermosh

Juggermosh is one of the game modes in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Season 2 (Image via Activision)

Juggermosh is a time-limited game mode set to launch during mid-season. In this mode, players engage in intense Juggernaut battles where they maneuver their powerful armor to the center of the map to secure a one-hit kill (OHK) melee weapon.

Players can collect fallen enemies' armor to enhance their own. This game mode is a third-person mayhem that encourages a combo-centric combat strategy.

5) Bounty

Bounty in MW3 Season 2 (Image via Activision)

Bounty is one of the game modes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 that will be available in the mid-season. This mode is all about eliminating enemy players until the score limit is reached. Players have unlimited lives, similar to the Team Deathmatch.

Bounty features a High-Value Target (HVT), marked as the player with the most kills on each team. The HVT designation alternates between teams and players earn additional points when successfully eliminating the HVT.

