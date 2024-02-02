Warzone Ranked Resurgence: All rewards, Skill Divisions, and more

Call of Duty Warzone will receive a fresh seasonal update on February 7, 2024, introducing Ranked Resurgence to the playlist. The entire list of rules and restrictions has not been announced on the official blog, but Activision will likely disclose them before the patch goes live. However, a basic set of rules has been revealed, and it's quite similar to the previous competitive modes.

Warzone has managed to gather a large player base with its fast-paced gameplay experience, vibrant maps, and fun modes. However, it primarily catered to the casual community as the battle royale lacked an engaging ranked playlist. With the introduction of Ranked Resurgence, you can expect to dive into a quick, high-stakes lobby.

This article will highlight all the details for the upcoming Warzone Ranked Resurgence mode.

What are the rewards for Ranked Resurgence in Warzone?

Here is a list of all the rewards that you can secure by grinding the new battle royale ranked mode:

Rank 5: Calling Card and “Sweat Buggy” Vehicle Skin.

Calling Card and “Sweat Buggy” Vehicle Skin. Rank 10: Calling Card and “On the Rise” Animated Emblem.

Calling Card and “On the Rise” Animated Emblem. Rank 15: Calling Card and “Carrying the Squad” Weapon Sticker.

Calling Card and “Carrying the Squad” Weapon Sticker. Rank 20: Calling Card and “Team Player” Weapon Charm.

Calling Card and “Team Player” Weapon Charm. Rank 25: Calling Card and “GOAT” Animated Emblem.

Calling Card and “GOAT” Animated Emblem. Rank 30: Calling Card and “WZ Ranked Play Rank 30” Weapon Camo.

Calling Card and “WZ Ranked Play Rank 30” Weapon Camo. Rank 35: Calling Card and “WTB” Weapon Sticker.

Calling Card and “WTB” Weapon Sticker. Rank 40: Calling Card and “Beamed” Weapon Decal.

Calling Card and “Beamed” Weapon Decal. Rank 45: Calling Card and “You Tried” Weapon Charm.

Calling Card and “You Tried” Weapon Charm. Rank 50: Calling Card, “WZ Ranked Veteran” Animated Emblem, and four Operator Skins.

You can also get exclusive items for climbing through the ranks in Warzone, which are called Skill Divison rewards.

Bronze: “WZ Season 2 Bronze” Emblem.

“WZ Season 2 Bronze” Emblem. Silver: “WZ Season 2 Silver” Emblem.

“WZ Season 2 Silver” Emblem. Gold: “WZ Season 2 Gold” Animated Emblem and Large Decal.

“WZ Season 2 Gold” Animated Emblem and Large Decal. Platinum: “WZ Season 2 Platinum” Animated Emblem and Large Decal.

“WZ Season 2 Platinum” Animated Emblem and Large Decal. Diamond: “WZ Season 2 Diamond” Animated Emblem and Large Decal.

“WZ Season 2 Diamond” Animated Emblem and Large Decal. Crimson: “WZ Season 2 Crimson” Animated Emblem and Large Decal.

“WZ Season 2 Crimson” Animated Emblem and Large Decal. Iridescent: “WZ Season 2 Iridescent” Animated Calling Card, Animated Emblem and Large Decal.

“WZ Season 2 Iridescent” Animated Calling Card, Animated Emblem and Large Decal. End Season 2 in Top 250: “WZ Season 2 Top 250” Animated Calling Card, Animated Emblem, and Large Decal.

“WZ Season 2 Top 250” Animated Calling Card, Animated Emblem, and Large Decal. End Season 2 No. 1 Overall: “WZ Season #1 Overall” Animated Calling Card and Animated Emblem.

What are the Skill Divisions in Ranked Resurgence?

Here are all the Skill Divisions you can climb by participating in the new Ranked Resurgence playlist:

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Crimson

Iridescent

After climbing to Iridescent, your race for a spot on the Top 250 Leaderboard begins. However, this requires quite a lot of effort as you would have to play the game and rake in as many Skill Rating (SR) points as possible to place your name in the top spots.

What are the new ranked challenges?

Here is a list of all the upcoming and adjusted ranked rewards for Warzone players:

Top 8 for 25 times: “Melted” Large Decal.

“Melted” Large Decal. Top 5 for 10 times: “Pro Issue” Striker SMG Blueprint.

“Pro Issue” Striker SMG Blueprint. Finish 1st: “Popped Off” Charm.

“Popped Off” Charm. Get 50 Kills or Assists: “WZ Season 2 Competitor” Sticker.

“WZ Season 2 Competitor” Sticker. Get 250 Kills or Assists: “WZ Ranked Play Season 2” Loading Screen.

“WZ Ranked Play Season 2” Loading Screen. Get 1,000 Kills or Assists: “WZ Season 2 Ranked Veteran” Weapon Camo.

These are in-season rewards and can be great incentives for the competitive part of the player base to put in more hours in the game.

