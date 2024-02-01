Warzone Fortune's Keep release date and time for all regions

The fan-favorite Warzone Resurgence map, Fortune's Keep, is set to make its comeback with the release of this title's Season 2 update. The developers have announced via their X handle that this popular map will return with refreshed points of interest.

Along with Fortune's Keep, the upcoming season will feature Resurgence Ranked Play. With these elements, the mode aims to provide gamers with a more diverse and engaging gameplay experience. This article will offer the precise release date and time for the Fortune's Keep map in Call of Duty: Warzone.

What is the release date and time for Fortune's Keep in Warzone?

Expand Tweet

The Resurgence map, Fortune's Keep is scheduled to be released on Call of Duty: Warzone on February 7, 2024, at 9 am PT. This highly anticipated mode will be released alongside the launch of Season 2 and will be available worldwide simultaneously on the same day. However, players need to consider time-zone differences.

As such, here is when the map will come out in different regions:

Pacific Time (PT): February 7, 2024, at 9 am

February 7, 2024, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT): February 7, 2024, at 10 am

February 7, 2024, at 10 am Central Time (CT): February 7, 2024, at 11 am

February 7, 2024, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET): February 7, 2024, at 12 pm

February 7, 2024, at 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): February 7, 2024, at 5 pm

February 7, 2024, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): February 7, 2024, at 6 pm

February 7, 2024, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): February 7, 2024, at 7 pm

February 7, 2024, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): February 7, 2024, at 10:30 pm

February 7, 2024, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): February 8, 2024, at 1 am

February 8, 2024, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): February 8, 2024, at 2 am

February 8, 2024, at 2 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): February 8, 2024, at 4 am

February 8, 2024, at 4 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): February 8, 2024, at 6 am

What to expect from the revamped Fortune's Keep map

Expand Tweet

The Fortune's Keep map will not be the same as before. According to the teaser by Call of Duty, it has undergone various changes due to a massive earthquake that has altered its layout. While the earlier POIs will remain the same, the layout of this map will be different, adding more depth to the map.

Very soon, the developers will release all the required information about the map, so stay tuned for updates by following Sportskeeda.

Check out our other Warzone-related articles:

Fortune's Keep will have massive earthquake damages || PDS Field Upgrade is officially coming to WZ Season 2 || OG Warzone Helicopter is officially returning || WZ Resurgence Ranked is officially coming