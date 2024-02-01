Warzone Resurgence Ranked is officially coming: Release date, what to expect, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone will receive the Season 2 update and introduce the Resurgence Ranked mode. This development will undoubtedly get the attention of the entire community, especially the ones who thrive in a competitive environment. This also means that players can enjoy a faster-paced ranked playlist instead of going through tedious battle royale matches to secure a positive Skill Rating (SR).

Warzone caters to a massive shooter community that consists of both casual and competitive players. While casuals can play the game for fun and jump into just any game mode in the playlist, the experience was limited for everyone else who wanted to play in higher-stakes lobbies. This new update will bring much-needed diversity to the ranked playlist for Activision’s battle royale.

This article will highlight the Warzone Resurgence Ranked details for Season 2.

When is Warzone Resurgence Ranked’s release date?

Expand Tweet

The battle royale is going to get the Resurgence Ranked mode at the start of the second seasonal update. You should be able to play in these lobbies on February 7, 2024 (or February 8 depending on your region) after the patch goes live.

What to expect from the new ranked mode?

Expand Tweet

The Resurgence Ranked mode is likely going to have a separate rank and leaderboard system since it is quite different from battle royale matches. The redeploy mechanics may also have new changes to accommodate the competitive nature of the matches in this playlist.

This new addition is also going to be hosted on the classic fan-favorite map, Fortune’s Keep. This will expand the options available in the ranked mode and help fans play through a refreshed set of Points of Interest (POIs).

The SR gains and losses should remain consistent with the previous Warzone ranked modes, but the developers may adjust it to match the playstyles for Resurgence. This also means that you may see a new list of blacklisted weapons, attachments, and perks for the battle royale’s ranked mode.

All Warzone Resurgence Ranked rules and party size

The official Call of Duty blog outlined the fundamental rules with which the new Resurgence ranked mode in Warzone would be hosted.

The maximum number of players allowed for the playlist is three, so you would only be able to play in Trios. Fortune’s Keep will be the only map available in this mode after the Season 2 update goes live. Fire Sale and Restock will be available in select circles and no other public events will be available throughout the game.

Any vehicle that has a mounted weapon will not spawn on the map. The community will also find that some gameplay elements alongside Buy Station inventory will be changed as per restrictions to provide a balanced playing field.

The Resurgence Ranked update is a great way to keep competitive players in the loop simply due to the way these matches progress. If Activision can properly balance the fun and ranked nature in this playlist, it may become a permanent format and could potentially replace the battle royale ranked matches.

There are a lot of supporters for the Warzone ranked lobbies due to the tactical and strategic approach needed. This new addition will likely be added to the same ranked list under a separate tab, and feature some of its exclusive settings and rules. This also means that the developers would put qualifying criteria to play the mode - a minimum account level or a certain amount of playtime.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more Warzone updates, guides, and news.

Wildlife Wanted Rubber Duck bundle || Augmented Human Tracer Pack || Zero recoil BAS-B build || Call of Duty Week 8 challenges