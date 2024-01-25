All Warzone and MW3 Week 8 challenges and how to complete them

Call of Duty Warzone and MW3 (Modern Warfare 3) Week 8 challenges are live, and players can complete them to secure two rewards. One of the items that you can secure with the new challenges is the Urgent Business blueprint for the MTZ 762 Battle Rifle, and the other is the Coherence Camo. With a bit of grind, you can easily claim these free rewards after completing all the weekly challenges.

Warzone and MW3 feature a long list of cosmetics, but the majority of them are featured in the store and need to be purchased. The developers added weekly and event challenges to incentivize players and help them earn free skins. However, some of the challenges can be difficult to complete as they can take up a lot of time.

This article will highlight the Week 8 challenges in Warzone and MW3.

All Week 8 challenges in Warzone

Week 8 Battle Royale challenges (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the challenges that are currently available in the challenges tab under Week 8 in Activision's battle royale:

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Normal or Legendary Chests in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seasport, Cargo).

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Normal or Legendary Chests in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms).

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Normal or Legendary Chests in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor).

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Normal or Legendary Chests in the Central Region (Old Town, Low Town).

In Warzone, complete 15 Contracts.

In Warzone, place in the Top 10 5 time(s) or complete a Covert Exfil.

In Warzone, get 40 Operator Kills or Kill Assists with a Recommended Weapon.

These are straightforward challenges and are also counted over different sessions. You can take up one challenge at a time and complete it in a few matches to boost your progression. The best way is to clear the chest unlocks and then move on to the contracts and kill objectives.

All Week 8 challenges in MW3

Week 8 Multiplayer challenges (Image via Activision)

Here are all the MW3 Week 8 challenges that you can complete:

Get 20 Operator Point Blank Kills with a Recommended Weapon.

Get 5 Operator Longshot Kills with the JAK Beholder Rifle Kit Equipped to the TYR.

Get 20 Operator Clean Kills with the JAK Signal Burst Equipped to the Holger 556.

Get 20 Operator Kills while Aiming Down Sights with the JAK Headhunter Carabine Kit Equipped with the Rival-9.

Get 15 Operator Headshot Kills with the JAK Bullseye Equipped to a Recommended Weapon.

Get 15 Operator Headshot Kills with the ADK 4.0x RQ-9 Equipped to a Recommended Weapon.

Get 3 Operator Kills Without Dying 5 times with the JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit Equipped to the AMR9.

The challenges for MW3 are also quite easy, but you might need to grind the game for extended hours to gain access to specific Aftermarket Parts that are required to complete the objectives. However, once you have all the required conversion kits, you can binge through lobbies and easily complete all the Week 8 challenges.

You can score Clean Kills by taking down an enemy operator without taking any incoming damage - be it from bullets or explosives.

