Augmented Human Tracer Pack in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and is it worth it

Call of Duty MW3 (Modern Warfare 3) and Warzone recently received a new bundle called the Augmented Human Tracer Pack in the in-game store. It is a vibrant bundle that is sure to attract many players in the community and features two exclusive weapons in the cosmetics collection. You can get it from the store, but it can only be bought and is not associated with any challenges.

MW3 and Warzone have a massive player base that enjoys the presence of unique skins and operators. Activision provides a long list of cosmetics to the community, where most need to be purchased, and a few can be earned for free with a bit of grinding. The skins have also become one of the most lucrative routes for the publisher to accrue large profits.

With that being said, let us take a look at the price of this new futuristic pack and its details.

What is the price of Augmented Human bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Augmented Human pack in store (Image via Activision)

The Augmented Human Tracer Pack has debuted in MW3 and Warzone with a price tag of 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP). If you need to recharge your wallet, you must spend around $20 to obtain a total of 2000 CP and bonus 400 CP on the same transaction.

What’s included in the Augmented Human bundle?

Augmented Human Tracer Pack items (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the items you can get your hands on after purchasing this new pack in MW3 and Warzone.

Vex Operator Skin

“Tidal Lock” TAQ Eradicator

“Exoridum” Renetti

“Optics” Weapon Charm

“Wet Weather Infil” Loading Screen

“X Marks The Hit” Weapon Sticker

“Beautiful Distraction” Emblem

It is important to note that you can purchase this cosmetics collection for either the multiplayer or the battle royale. Once paid for, the entire bundle will be available to you for use in both games. You can then head to the “Operators” tab and equip the operator skin. Similarly, you can find both weapon blueprints in the “Weapons” tab, which you can utilize for your preferred class setup.

Is it worth buying Augmented Human bundle?

Expand Tweet

The entire pack has a colorful theme with attractive weapon blueprints and a futuristic operator skin. Despite no animations on the gun body, the print itself is distinct and does not look distracting when carried around during a match - be it multiplayer or battle royale. Moreover, it comes with a unique Renetti build with the Aftermarket Part, which makes it worthwhile.

However, if you wish to take the economic route, you can wait for the Season 2 update and purchase the upcoming battle pass instead. This can help you expand your collection for a fraction of the amount that needs to be spent on a store-featured bundle.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and check out more MW3 and Warzone bundle guides.

A-Train operator bundle || Metamere operator bundle || Update Requires Restart blueprint bundle || Beach Boomin bundle