How to unlock A-Train from The Boys in Warzone and MW3?

Call of Duty: Warzone and MW3 (Modern Warfare 3) will receive a list of new gameplay content with Season 1 Reloaded, including cosmetics like the A-Train Operator bundle. The developers had already started a collaboration and introduced a set of different skins with Prime Video's series, The Boys. It gained a lot of popularity as the publisher added a special game mode in the playlist where players could utilize superpowers.

Warzone and MW3 feature a massive collection of cosmetics as the developers release new skin bundles with almost every update. The upcoming one will bring the new A-Train bundle, alongside the exciting Firecracker Operator bundle in the same The Boys series. Unfortunately, these packs are exclusive and cannot be unlocked by completing direct challenges.

This article will highlight the best way to unlock A-Train from The Boys in Warzone and MW3.

How to get A-Train operator in Warzone and MW3?

Expand Tweet

Here is a guide that you can follow to get your hands on the new A-Train operator in Warzone and MW3:

Launch your game after the update arrives and go to the “Store” tab.

Once you get into this screen, you can find a tile named “Tracer Pack: The Boys A-Train Operator Bundle.”

Click on this tile and complete the necessary transactions to unlock the bundle on your account.

Once you purchase the A-Train bundle, you will be able to equip and use the operator skin in an online lobby.

You will also receive other items included in the bundle, like weapon blueprints, charms, calling cards, and more.

It is important to note that the bundle is likely to be priced at 2,400 Call of Duty Points (CP), which is equivalent to USD 19.99. If you do not have the amount of CP required to purchase it, you can recharge your wallet with different packs using the game client.

Here is a list of all the packs you can get through Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, and the official Microsoft Store:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

What is included in the A-Train Operator bundle?

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of all the items that you can unlock by purchasing the upcoming The Boys series pack.

“A-Train” Operator Skin

Operator Skin “Here Comes the A-Train” Animated Calling Card

Animated Calling Card “Turbocharged” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint “Fast AF” Sub Machine Gun Weapon Blueprint.

Sub Machine Gun Weapon Blueprint. “A-Train” Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker “Turbo Rush Energy Drink” Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm “World’s Fastest Man” Animated Emblem

Animated Emblem “ The Boys A-Train” Loading Screen

Loading Screen “Fastest Man in the World” Finishing Move

You can directly equip these items from the store menu or find them in your inventory and use them one at a time.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates and check out other bundle guides.

Metamere operator bundle || Update Requires Restart blueprint bundle || Beach Boomin bundle