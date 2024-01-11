Tracer Pack: Firecracker Operator Bundle in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and more

The Tracer Pack: Firecracker Operator Bundle in Warzone and MW3 will debut a new Supe from The Boys' cinematic universe. In light of the overwhelming success of the previous collaboration between Call of Duty (COD) and Amazon Prime's The Boys, the developers have brought forth a whole new limited-time event and other goodies to the COD community.

This article will explore all that the new Tracer Pack brings to the community, along with the featured Operator skin. This brand-new Operator addition is an indicator that The Boys Season 4 is right around the corner.

For a detailed brief on this cosmetic bundle, read below.

What is the price of Tracer Pack: Firecracker Operator Bundle in Warzone and MW3

The Tracer Pack: Firecracker Operator Bundle in Warzone and MW3 will be priced at 2400 Call of Duty Points (COD Points). This amount equates to a total of USD $19.99 or the equivalent value in a player's local currency.

Any transaction concerned with adding COD Points can be done via the platform marketplace, which offers numerous packages. If you have purchased the Black Cell Battle Pass for Season 1 and have leftover COD points from previous transactions, you can simply resort to buying a smaller value Points package.

Here is a price breakdown of all Call of Duty Points packages:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

What's included in the Tracer Pack: Firecracker Operator Bundle in Warzone and MW3?

The Tracer Pack: Firecracker Operator Bundle in Warzone and MW3 will feature seven additional cosmetics and items along with the event-exclusive Firecracker Operator cosmetic. Below is a detailed list of all the featured content:

"Firecracker" Operator Skin

Operator Skin "Smoking Gun" Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint "Freedom of Speech" Finishing Move

Finishing Move "Firecracker" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Fellow Patriot" Light Machine Gun (LMG) Weapon Blueprint

Light Machine Gun (LMG) Weapon Blueprint "Eagle Eyed" Animated Emblem

Animated Emblem "Second Protects" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Truthbomb" Animated Calling Card

Upon purchasing this bundle, you will be provided instantaneous access to all the above-mentioned Operator and weapon cosmetics and in-game items. However, note that none of these skins or items will be sold separately in the in-game store. So, if you want to get your hands on any of these items, you must purchase the bundle in its entirety.

That is all there is to know about the Operator Bundle for Firecracker. Check out our other Warzone and MW3 cosmetic bundle guides:

