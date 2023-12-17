Beach Boomin bundle in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and more

Warzone and MW3 are all set to feature the unique Beach Boomin bundle in the game. Following the steps of Miami Vice, the Beach Boomin bundle is strongly inspired by the traditional retro-neon art style attached to the aforementioned TV series. This collection of cosmetics will be transferable between both Call of Duty titles within the integration.

With this article, players will have comprehensive knowledge of the cosmetic bundle and all the details associated with it. An in-depth review of the bundle's in-game items, its expected release window, and its price are addressed below.

What is the price of the Beach Boomin bundle in Warzone and MW3

The Beach Boomin bundle costs 2000 Call of Duty Points (CP) in both Modern Warfare 3 and WZ. This adds up to an approximate $19.99 or the equivalent valuation in a player's local currency.

Players who have already purchased the premium segment of the BlackCell Battlepass can use their remaining CP and pair it with a smaller CP package to purchase this bundle.

What's included in the Beach Boomin bundle in Warzone and MW3?

All included items in the Beach Boomin bundle for WZ and Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@GreyFromYoutube)

The upcoming Beach Boomin bundle in Warzone and MW3 will feature a total of eight unique items, available for a limited period. The following are the skins and in-game items included with the new bundle:

“Wetsuit” operator skin for Raptor

operator skin for Raptor "Stick n' move" Finishing move

Finishing move “Get Glowing” XRK Stalker weapon blueprint

XRK Stalker weapon blueprint “Neon Filament” MTZ-556 assault rifle blueprint

MTZ-556 assault rifle blueprint “Sunset Ride” calling card

calling card “Snakebite” weapon decal

weapon decal “Beach Raid” loading screen

loading screen “Neon Nine” emblem

These items will be wrapped together in the bundle, and unfortunately, there will be no additional prompts to buy them individually. To gain instantaneous access to any of the items listed above, players will have to purchase the entire bundle in either of the multiplayer titles.

"Neon Filament" MTZ-556 Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint with the upcoming bundle (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@GreyFromYoutube)

Though staple to MW3's arsenal, players are excited about this new bundle as it brings forth unique cosmetics for the MTZ-556 and the XRK Stalker, which have only recently been added to Warzone's extensive weaponry collection.

Like the recently released Zombies Aetherium Ultra Skin bundle and the Tracer Pack: Super Nova, the “Wetsuit” Operator skin will feature a unique Finishing move called "Stick n' move". However, the bundle does lack tracers for either weapon blueprint.

All in all, these cosmetics seem quite a bang for the buck, and players who have been looking for unique blueprints for the MTZ-556 and XRK Stalker can surely opt for this bundle.

For more Warzone and MW3 news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty Section.