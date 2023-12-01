Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone will receive the Season 1 update on December 6, 2023, alongside the much-awaited BlackCell Battle Pass. The developers are bringing in new gameplay content, having confirmed it through an early preview in the official Call of Duty blog. MW3 will follow the same map-like Battle Pass progression that was present in its prequel as they share the same platform.

The BlackCell is a premium iteration of the seasonal Battle Pass itself and packs in more exclusive rewards within almost all tiers. You can access the special items only after making the specific purchase, and then enjoy a list of other perks to help you boost your progression speed. It is quite a compelling offer as it provides several distinct skins and tier skips.

This article will highlight all the rewards and the price of the BlackCell Battle Pass in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1.

What is the price of Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 BlackCell Battle Pass?

You can get your hands on the upcoming Call of Duty: MW3 Season 1 BlackCell Battle Pass for $29.99. The normal Battle Pass costs $9.99, which is equivalent to 1100 Call of Duty Points (CP). You can also upgrade to the BlackCell version after purchasing the normal variant anytime before the season ends.

What’s included in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 BlackCell Battle Pass?

Here is a list of all the confirmed items that you can get your hands on in the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 BlackCell Battle Pass.

BlackCell Nolan Operator

BlackCell Dokkaebi Operator

BlackCell Operator Abolisher

“Man o’ War” Weapon Blueprint

“Flexed Upon” Finishing Move

“War Horse” Vehicle Skin

10 Alternate BlackCell Operator Skins

6 Alternate BlackCell Weapon Blueprints

1100 CP

20 Tier Skips

It is important to note that when you purchase the BlackCell version of the Battle Pass, you will immediately gain access to the premium BlackCell sector to enjoy its rewards.

Similar to its prequel, you will need to grind through 100 tiers to earn all the exciting rewards and claim them in your inventory. The items will become unavailable once the season ends as the progression of the Battle Pass will be frozen.

More about BlackCell Battle Pass in MW3

The BlackCell Battle Pass is a great way to earn more cosmetic rewards with the same amount of grind that one would put in for the regular battle pass tiers. However, if you are a casual player with limited time to spend in-game, you can opt out of this and simply level up the base version.

You can upgrade to the BlackCell variant once you complete the regular one and instantly get a long list of rewards alongside 1100 CP. This can be reused in future seasons to buy the Battle Pass or other skins from the store.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone updates.