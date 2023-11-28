When does Warzone 2 Season 6 Battle Pass end? Expected date and time for all regions

Warzone 2 Season 6 is about to close out, and fans are excited for the brand-new update to kick in. Naturally, with the season expected to end in a week, the Battle Pass will also get refreshed, leaving players with a very short window to complete the entirety of it. Luckily, despite having only a few days in hand, unless they are way off from progression, those with a few levels left can easily grind it out by completing daily tasks and other missions.

With the conclusion of Season 6, the new MW3 Warzone integration will go live, paving the way for not only a new Battle Pass but a whole sea of content that Activision has in store for the community.

To get a more detailed brief on the matter, read below.

Warzone 2 Season 6 Battle Pass expected end date and time for all regions

Warzone 2's final Season with Modern Warfare 2 is reaching its conclusion. Each season usually lasts two months, putting the current iteration's speculated end on December 6, 2023, at 9 am PT across all platforms. The season will conclude at the exact same timeframe globally to ensure a synchronized update sequence.

Players can refer to the list of timezones below for an accurate reading with respect to Warzone 2's Season 6 Battle Pass expected end date and time:

US West Coast - December 6, 2023, 9 am PT

Illinois - December 6, 2023, 11 am CT

US East Coast - December 6, 2023, 12 pm ET

UK - December 6, 2023, 5 pm GMT

Central Europe - December 6, 2023, 6 pm CET

Moscow - December 6, 2023, 8 pm MSK

India - December 6, 2023, 10:30 pm IST

China - December 7, 2023, 1 am CST

Japan - December 7, 2023, 2 am JST

Australia - December 7, 2023, 3 am AEST

New Zealand - December 7, 2023, 5 am NZST

What can we expect from the upcoming MW3 Warzone Season 1?

Warzone's brand-new integration with MW3 has a lot in store for the game, and it definitely has got the battle-royale community excited. The debut of the new season will be followed by the release of Modern Warfare 3's very own Urzikstan into Warzone.

This addition brings numerous unique movement elements into the game. With new drivable trains and horizontal zip lines running around the map, the game will definitely see a revolution with respect to playstyles, encouraging a more active and aggressive role on the field.

Last but not least, movement mechanics from Activision's latest title will also be implemented in Warzone, giving the game a fresh makeover with the new update.

For more Warzone 2 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.