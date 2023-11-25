How to get Makarov weapon camo in Modern Warfare 3?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is currently live with a new limited-time event called Makarov’s Return. It is a free-to-play competition that requires only XP to level up and provides a list of attractive rewards, including the Makarov weapon camo. You can easily get your hands on several cosmetic items through the event and expand your existing collection of skins, weapon camos, and more.

Modern Warfare 3 features various challenges that can be completed to unlock different camos throughout the entire game. However, the Makarov event is easily the simplest one to arrive in Activision’s 2023 shooter title, as it rewards players for grinding the game instead of chasing challenge completion.

This article will highlight the best way to get the Makarov weapon camo in Modern Warfare 3.

How to claim Makarov weapon camo in Modern Warfare 3?

Here is a short guide to help you get your hands on the fresh Makarov weapon camo in Modern Warfare 3.

Launch your game and enter any mode (multiplayer or zombies).

You will be automatically enrolled in this new event, and it will keep track of your progression.

After the event is active, you can queue into any match or mode in the game and start earning XP points.

These points will help you climb through the different reward tiers in Makarov’s Return limited-time event.

At the end of the reward list, you can claim the Makarov weapon camo in the game.

You must gather around 210,000 XP points to unlock all the rewards.

It is important to note that you will have to grind the game for a bit as the event is only here for a week and will conclude on November 30, 2023. The cosmetics that are featured as rewards in this event are also exclusive and will possibly not return to the game ever again. So, if you like collecting items, this is a great time to secure some rare cosmetics.

Moreover, the Makarov weapon camo is an animated universal skin and is one of the best camos that has ever been introduced in recent titles alongside the Ghoulie camo. The event will automatically record your XP points and give you a small boost if you use Makarov’s Vault edition skin.

What are the rewards in Makarov’s Return event?

Here is a list of all the rewards available in different tiers in Modern Warfare 3.

Konni Group Sticker

Double XP Token

Rebreather Retriever Sticker

Double Weapon XP Token

Don’t Drink This Weapon Charm

No Russian Sticker

We Are Konni Emblem

Chaos and Movement Calling Card

Double Battle Pass XP Token

