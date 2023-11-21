How to unlock Brave Stripes Mastery Camo in Modern Warfare 3

The Brave Stripes Mastery Camo is a unique reward that can be achieved in Modern Warfare 3 through the Endowment: True Legends Event, a limited-time event for MW3 that runs from November 17 to November 24. It can be found in the main menu under the "Event" category. This event introduces a new reward track, unlocking exclusive cosmetics as you gain XP.

Playing MW3 Multiplayer or MWZ battles will give you access to numerous XP boosters and cosmetic goodies based on Modern Warfare's veteran endowment packs. In this article, we will discuss how to unlock the Brave Stripes Mastery Camo in Modern Warfare 3.

Unlocking the Brave Stripes Mastery Camo in Modern Warfare 3

The Brave Stripes Mastery Camo in Modern Warfare 3 (Images via Activision)

To unlock the Brave Stripes Mastery Camo in Modern Warfare 3, you need to earn 213,200 XP. Unlike most Call of Duty events, the awards for this are acquired purely through match XP. There are no special currency or challenge systems associated with this event. To access the event's goodies, you only need to gain XP for your account. This event monitors account XP rather than weapon XP.

Boosters provide bonus progress, so use any extra XP boosters while the event is ongoing. Players that have reached the maximum level can still gain XP and participate in it.

To maximize your XP rewards, complete as many contracts as feasible. If you don't like MWZ, Hardcore Kill Confirmed is a good substitute.

All free Modern Warfare 3 True Legends event rewards

Modern Warfare 3 True Legends event rewards (Image via Activision)

The newly rebooted COD: Modern Warfare 3 has now been online for almost a week, and the developers have introduced the game's first event called "True Legends," which provides weapon camos, XP tokens, stickers, decals, and other intriguing goodies for players to customize their loadouts.

Meanwhile, the Call of Duty Endowment Charity DLC intends to assist unemployed war veterans in finding respectable jobs to sustain themselves. You will receive 10 free Call of Duty Endowment-themed gifts as part of the celebration of absolute legends and military heroes. Here’s a list of all the rewards:

Tier 1: “Emblematic” Sticker (10,000 XP)

“Emblematic” Sticker (10,000 XP) Tier 2: 30-Minute Double Player XP Token (21,600 XP)

30-Minute Double Player XP Token (21,600 XP) Tier 3: “Always Forward” Large Decal (35,000 XP)

“Always Forward” Large Decal (35,000 XP) Tier 4: 45 Minute Double Weapon XP Token (50,700 XP)

45 Minute Double Weapon XP Token (50,700 XP) Tier 5: “Got Your Back” Weapon Charm (68,800 XP)

“Got Your Back” Weapon Charm (68,800 XP) Tier 6: “Stacked” Large Decal (89,800 XP)

“Stacked” Large Decal (89,800 XP) Tier 7: “Anthem” Emblem (114,100 XP)

“Anthem” Emblem (114,100 XP) Tier 8: “Flanked” Calling Card (142,400 XP)

“Flanked” Calling Card (142,400 XP) Tier 9: 60 Minute Double Battle Pass XP Token (175,200 XP)

60 Minute Double Battle Pass XP Token (175,200 XP) Tier 10: “Brave Stripes” Weapon Camo (213,200 XP)

