Warzone 2 and MW2 Double XP and Weapon XP week live right now: End date, time, and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) are currently hosting a Double XP week event for the community. It is a great time for players to grind the game as all the progressions would be doubled for all accounts during this entire week. Fortunately, there are no paywalls that users have to climb. Players can participate in the XP boost event without any hassles or microtransactions.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and MW2 have a total of three different XP tracks that contribute to increasing account rank, weapon level, and battle pass tiers. However, all of these boosts can only be activated if the player's account has the specific Double XP token.

This is the primary reason for fans to grind the game during Double XP events, as it provides all XP boosts for free. This article will highlight the current Double XP week details for Warzone 2 and MW2.

When will the Double XP week end in Warzone 2 and MW2?

Activision's 2022 battle royale and multiplayer titles are scheduled to conclude the Double XP week on November 1, 2023. The official confirmation was received via Call of Duty’s Twitter (X) page that notified the entire community about the new Double XP week. The exact time cannot be confirmed as Activision has not announced it through the blog or any social media platforms.

How to participate in Double XP week in Warzone 2 and MW2?

Here is a quick guide on how you can reap the most benefits out of the ongoing Double XP week.

Launch the game after logging in with your account credentials.

Choose whichever game you want to play from the Call of Duty HQ platform - be it Warzone 2 or MW2 (if you own the multiplayer).

Click on the game mode you want to play and queue in for a fresh session.

The lobby screen will showcase that all three Double XP tokens are active as a part of the current event to help you level up.

It is a straightforward process and does not require any additional steps or purchases. You can utilize this time period to gain a substantial amount of XP and grind for free rewards and cosmetics.

What is Double XP week in Warzone 2 and MW2?

Double XP week is a simple in-game event that rewards players for spending more time playing the title. It is one of the best limited-time events as it aids players in leveling up their accounts and weapons alongside reaching a higher battle pass tier at the same time. The only requirement to qualify for such an event is participation from the user side.

Fans can jump into any match from the playlist and play matches to earn double the XP points for a significant boost in their progression. However, it only applies to the weapons that the player uses in the online lobbies and not the entire arsenal.

