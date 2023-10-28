Call of Duty Warzone 2 and MW2's The Haunting event has been a great addition to the Halloween festivities. The event has transformed the maps into spooky and compelling settings and has added exciting game modes. Simply logging into the game on different days grants gamers the opportunity to get 10 free rewards. On the tenth login day, the ultimate reward, Nightmare Sweats Weapon Blueprint for Bryson 800, awaits.

In this article, we will tell you how to acquire the Nightmare Sweats Bryson 800 Weapon Blueprint, a noteworthy reward in the Warzone 2 and MW2 Haunting event's Daily Login Rewards.

Warzone 2 and MW2 The Haunting event: Procedure to acquire the 'Nightmare Sweats' Bryson 800 Weapon Blueprint

The Haunting event, which began on October 17, 2023, has provided a delightful treat to Warzone 2 and MW2 gamers by delivering a variety of easily achievable free rewards. This event provides a Daily Login Reward system that requires no further effort other than launching the game. The rewards are available on 10 out of the 20 event days. It's worth noting that these daily login items do not need consecutive logins, and players can collect them throughout The Haunting event.

The Nightmare Sweats Bryson 800 Weapon Blueprint is the tenth and final reward. To obtain this unique reward, gamers must log in on ten separate days during The Haunting event. Upon the tenth login, they will be met by an automatic Daily Login Reward menu, where they will find the aforementioned Weapon Blueprint.

What are the Daily Login Rewards in Warzone 2 and MW2 The Haunting event?

Daily Login Rewards (Image via Activision)

10 items that players can receive from Warzone 2 and MW2 The Haunting event Daily Login Rewards. The following is the complete list of rewards players can acquire each day:

Day 1 - Happy Pumpkin Charm

Charm Day 2 - Evil Goat Emblem

Emblem Day 3 - Double Weapon XP Token

Day 4 - Eye Contact Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker Day 5 - War Snake Calling Card

Calling Card Day 6 - Triplets, Kinda Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker Day 7 - Hell’s Army Loading Screen

Loading Screen Day 8 - Double Battle Pass XP Token

Day 9 - Halloween Witch Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker Day 10 - Nightmare Sweats Bryson 800 Weapon Blueprint

When does Warzone 2 and MW2 The Haunding event end?

The Haunting event will come to an end on November 6, 2023. Although the precise time has not been disclosed yet, based on the event's start time of 9 a.m. PT, we can estimate that it will conclude at the same time.