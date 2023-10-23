Best Thermal sniper scope in Warzone 2 The Haunting event

The Haunting event in Call of Duty Warzone 2 has introduced a spine-chilling Halloween-themed gameplay experience. The most notable enhancement of this event is the complete transformation of the Al Mazrah and Vondel maps into spooky nighttime variants, where an ominous moonlit setting adds a thrilling challenge to gunfights since it becomes difficult to spot enemies.

To navigate the dark environment and spot adversaries, developers have introduced thermal scope attachments, which are available for practically all weapons upon unlocking. In this article, we will suggest the best thermal scope for sniper rifles, arming you with the best sniper loadout to win Warzone 2's The Haunting event matches.

What is the best Thermal scope for snipers in Warzone 2 The Haunting event?

Warzone 2 Teplo-OP3 scope (Image via Activision)

In The Haunting event scenarios, thermal scopes emerge as important attachments to conquer the night setting's difficult challenges, where spotting foes becomes a difficult task. Sniper players, in particular, struggle with the difficulties of long-range battles. The introduction of thermal scopes, however, has made it easier for players to identify enemies and target them with precision, even in the darkest of environments.

The Teplo-OP3 Scope stands out as the best pick among thermal scope options. Its unrivaled performance is well-complimented by the MCPR-300 sniper rifle, resulting in an ideal optic attachment.

This scope offers clear 5.0x magnification and is designed to track the heat signatures of the enemies even in extreme environments. Its night-vision display, which has been highlighted in a green hue, enables you clarity in dark settings with ease and precision.

Furthermore, the Teplo-OP3 Scope can be unlocked by leveling the SA-B 50 marksman rifle to level 9.

Best MCPR-300 sniper rifle attachments in Warzone 2 The Haunting event

MCPR-300 build (Image via sym.gg)

Many Warzone fans like the MCPR-300 due to its amazing accuracy and strong damage output. Its innate controllability and excellent base stats make it a formidable choice for long-range engagements. Improve its performance with the Teplo-OP3 Scope to provide exceptional night-vision capabilities throughout the nighttime challenges of The Haunting event.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90 (vertical -0.45; horizontal -0.65)

Nilsound 90 (vertical -0.45; horizontal -0.65) Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser (vertical +0.42; horizontal -26.32)

FSS Ole-V Laser (vertical +0.42; horizontal -26.32) Optic: Teplo-OP3 Scope (vertical 0.00; horizontal +0.75)

Teplo-OP3 Scope (vertical 0.00; horizontal +0.75) Magazine: 5-Round Mag

5-Round Mag Ammunition: .300 Mag High Velocity (vertical +0.70; horizontal +9.00)

The Nilsound 90 is a silenced muzzle that offers damage range and bullet velocity. Meanwhile, the FSS Ole-V laser helps to improve the stability with enhanced ADS and sprint-to-fire speed.

Finally, the .300 Mag High-Velocity ammo is crucial since it is designed to increase the projectile velocity.

The above information is all players need to know about the best thermal sniper scope in Warzone 2 The Haunting event.