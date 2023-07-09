Best SA-B 50 loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

The SA-B 50 is a Marksman Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It is a bolt-action rifle that is built for speed. As a result, it boasts high mobility stats, making it ideal for aggressive plays. The rifle's .308 rounds can be devastating to enemies, with the potential of a one-shot kill to the upper torso at ranges up to 44 meters, post which players will need two shots to eliminate them.

Being a Marksman Rifle, however, it is limited in its ability to engage in close-range combat. If you are looking to use this rifle in their matches, you'll have to equip a few attachments, along with proper Perks and Equipment, to make the most out of it. With that said, this guide will take a closer look at the best SA-B 50 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, the best Perks, Equipment, and more.

What is the best class setup for the SA-B 50 in Modern Warfare 2?

The SA-B 50 is known for its speed and precision. Hence, the rifle shines when players use it aggressively. However, this also poses a problem. Since you'll be wielding it aggressively, you'll often find yourself surrounded by enemies. In such scenarios, having a gun that excels in close-quarter combat can be really helpful.

For this purpose, you can pick the FTAC Siege or the X13 Auto Pistols. Both are solid choices for a secondary that can be used as an SMG as well. When it comes to the Perk Package, you can equip Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, and High Alert or Quick Fix. As for the Equipment, it is advised to go with Stun Grenades in the Tactical slot, and for the Lethal slot, you can pick the Throwing Knives or Semtex.

While these Perks and Equipment will certainly help your time in-game, they won't help you win more 1v1 gunfights. For that, you'll have to equip a few attachments that have an impact on the rifle. The section below covers the best attachments for the SA-B 50 in Modern Warfare 2.

Best attachments for the SA-B 50

The SA-B 50, being a Marksman Rifle, excels at mid and long-range combat, and is highly mobile. Hence, the attachments should be equipped to double down on these strengths and mitigate any major flaws that prevent the rifle from outshining its counterparts. Keeping its pros and cons in mind, the following attachments are recommended for the SA-B 50 in Modern Warfare 2:

Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

FSS ST87 Bolt Stock: XRK Specter Mod

XRK Specter Mod Optic: DS Farsight 11

Schlager PEQ Box IV increases the aim down sight speed of the rifle, making it even more viable for aggressive plays.

FSS Sharkfin 90 improves the gun's idle aim stability, which is crucial for accuracy in long and mid-range fights.

FSS ST87 Bolt increases the rechambering speed of the gun. Since it is a bolt-action rifle, this attachment allows you to shoot quicker.

XRK Specter Mod is a mobility enhancer. It increases the aim down sight speed, sprint to fire speed, movement speed with the rifle equipped, and helps with hip fire recoil control.

DS Farsight 11 comes with two magnification levels, 4x and 8.7x. It allows you to toggle them based on your requirements and makes the rifle more versatile.

How to unlock the SA-B 50 in Modern Warfare 2?

Unlocking the SA-B 50 isn't a complicated process in Modern Warfare 2. It can be unlocked early in the game, provided players know the progression path to it. That said, here's how you can get your hands on the gun:

First, reach a Military Rank of Level 8. This will unlock the SP-R 208.

Now level up the SP-R 208 to Level 13. Doing so will unlock the SA-B 50.

Once acquired, it is advised to play a few matches with it and level it up. This will unlock all the attachment slots as well as the attachments that are suggested in this guide. Also, if you progress with the gun to the maximum weapon level, you'll unlock the Tuning feature, which allows you to customize your rifle even more.

Poll : 0 votes