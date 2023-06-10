Best Marksman Rifle loadout in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

Marksman Rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are known for their exceptional performance in medium and long-range fights. In the game, Assault Rifles excel at mid-range but aren't great at long ranges. Similarly, Sniper Rifles are great at long ranges but have a slow fire rate. Marksman Rifles address this gap between the two, by dealing lethal damage at long ranges at a faster rate of fire than the Sniper Rifles.

However, it is often seen that players don't pick Marksman Rifles in the game as they are very situation specific. Hence, most of these rifles usually fly under the radar. One such Marksman Rifle is the TAQ-M, which boasts high-damaging shots that can eliminate enemies within seconds.

Moreover, with the correct attachments equipped, players can make the rifle more viable to suit the different situations they might find themselves in. This guide will take a closer look at the best TAQ-M loadout to use in Warzone 2 as of Season 3 Reloaded.

Best TAQ-M loadout in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2

Before beginning with crafting the perfect TAQ-M loadout, you will have to unlock the gun as it isn't available by default. To do so, you must reach a Military Rank of Level 19. This will unlock the TAQ-56 Assault Rifle for you. Now, you must equip the TAQ-56 and play a few matches to progress to Weapon Level 19. Doing so will unlock the TAQ-M in Warzone 2.

Once you have acquired the rifle, equip it and play a few matches with it to unlock the various attachment slots and the attachments suggested in this guide. If you already own Modern Warfare 2 and have a few Double Weapon XP tokens lying around, you can level up the rifle within a span of a few matches.

That said, here is the best loadout for TAQ-M in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2:

Barrel: LR1:7 20.5" Barrel

LR1:7 20.5" Barrel Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 6.5mm High Velocity

6.5mm High Velocity Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

Here's how these attachments impact the Marksman Rifle in Warzone 2:

Barrel: LR1:7 20.5" Barrel increases the damage range of the rifle. Making it even better for those long-range engagements. It also boosts the bullet velocity, making it easier to quickly hit shots on faraway targets. One of the major benefits of this barrel is that it improves hip fire accuracy, allowing you to hit targets that appear suddenly at close ranges.

LR1:7 20.5" Barrel (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: Polarfire-S is a suppressor. Apart from silencing the gunshot, it also boosts the damage range and bullet velocity. Moreover, it smoothens the recoil, making the gun more accurate at range.

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 helps a lot with the idle aiming stability. This will ensure that the reticle doesn't sway much when aiming down the sight, allowing for more accuracy. It also helps with stabilizing the recoil. Just like the barrel attachment, this underbarrel also enhances the hip fire accuracy.

Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic comes with four times magnification levels, allowing you to see long-distance targets easily. However, scopes are completely up to one's preference, and the VLK 4.0 Optic can be swapped out for any other sight with similar zoom levels.

VLK 4.0 Optic (Image via Activision)

Ammunition: 6.5mm High Velocity, as the name would suggest, improves the gun's bullet velocity. This ensures that bullets travel quickly toward the targets and makes it easier to land those shots.

That's everything about the best TAQ-M loadout in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2. It is advised to equip an SMG in the second weapon slot so that you are never at a disadvantage in those sudden close-range encounters.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 4 will launch on June 14, 2023. The update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

