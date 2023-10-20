5 best thermal optics to use in Warzone 2's The Haunting event

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is live with The Haunting event, where players can experience Halloween-themed maps and game modes alongside hunting enemy players and unearthly monsters. Al Mazrah and Vondel have received significant changes and a complete makeover that now sees the battleground become darker, making it challenging to spot and track enemy operators during a gunfight.

Fortunately, Warzone 2 offers various thermal scopes that can be used with almost all weapons through the gunsmith system. Some of these can serve as the perfect tool to rake in high-kill matches and score consecutive match victories. However, some thermal optics perform better than others and help improve the overall gameplay experience.

That said, this article will highlight some of the best thermal optics that can be used in Warzone 2’s The Haunting event.

Note: The list of thermal optics provided is purely based on the writer’s opinion. The choices may vary from one individual to another.

Which thermal optics are best for Warzone 2 The Haunting?

Here is a list of some thermal optics that the playerbase can utilize to make the most out of the new The Haunting event in Warzone 2.

1) Teplo-OP3 Scope

Warzone 2 Teplo-OP3 (Image via Activision)

The Teplo-OP3 thermal scope is easily one of the best scopes to utilize in The Haunting event game modes. It has a small glint but provides a clear 5.0x zoom to spot and track players. The optic's night-vision effect is green and can track heat signatures even in the most chaotic situations. Performing well in darker regions of the map, it should primarily be used with sniper rifles like the MCPR 300.

2) SZ Holotherm

Warzone 2 SZ Holotherm (Image via Activision)

The SZ Holotherm is a simple thermal scope and lacks any magnification. However, it is perfect for close and medium-range combat due to its yellowish highlight that can identify targets in the dark and through smoke. The visual experience of this scope is unique but can quickly clutter the perspective of players.

Moreover, players can toggle the thermal vision on or off at will, making it ideal for automatic weapons.

3) Thermo-Optic X9

Warzone 2 Thermo-Optic X9 (Image via Activision)

The Thermo-Optic X9 is perfect for assault rifles as it has a 5.5x magnification alongside the option to toggle on or off the entire thermal unit itself. However, players might find it difficult to control their recoil as the muzzle smoke can sometimes interfere with the thermal identification. It will also take a toll on the overall movement speed.

4) Teplo Clear Shot

Warzone 2 Teplo Clear Shot (Image via Activision)

The Teplo Clear Shot is another competitive choice that can be utilized for long-range gunfights. It has 5.0x magnification alongside the choice of dual optics, which includes a canted sight for players looking to land quick medium-range headshots. The optic features a familiar night-vision green view with thermal identification.

The limited zoom makes it easier to track and calculate bullet drops, which can be crucial in gunfights.

5) Drexsom Prime-90

Warzone 2 Drexsom Prime-90 (Image via Activision)

The Drexom Prime-90 is a unique optic as it provides a purple view with bright thermal identification. This allows players to correctly discern between enemy operators in the dark and can be crucial in landing lethal shots to secure kills. Despite the highly effective nature of the scope, its magnification makes it difficult to use with assault rifles that have high recoil kicks.

A thermal scope can be the winning factor for players in the ongoing Halloween-themed event. With the proper use of smoke grenades and map rotations, players can easily take out unsuspecting players and initiate gunfights. These are some of the basic strategies that currently form the meta in Al Mazrah’s nightscape and can prove beneficial even in the regular battle royale.

For more updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.