All The Haunting event daily rewards in Warzone 2/MW2, and how to get them

The Haunting event for Warzone 2 and MW2 is live, and its release has been quite anticipated by the community. With Halloween right around the corner, both games have received a fresh dosage of new content.

Call of Duty has knocked the ball out of the park with every Halloween update. Not only are these events filled with exciting new Limited-time Modes (LTMs) but also spectacular new skins.

For a detailed brief on what has been released with the Haunting update for both MW2 and Warzone 2, read the article below.

Fans will be excited to know that the featured Diablo 4 crossover, along with other Halloween crossovers is now live in the game.

How to get all The Haunting event daily rewards in Warzone 2/MW2

The release of the Haunting event for both Call of Duty titles brings a new set of daily rewards. Follow these steps to unlock them:

Log in to your respective client for MW2 and Warzone 2.

Launch the game every day during the tenure of the Haunting event week

Repeat the process for nine days to obtain all rewards

Upon following these steps, players will be able to unlock all the daily login rewards featured in Modern Warfare 2 and WZ2 in the Haunting update.

Here is a list of the rewards:

Happy Pumpkin (Charm)

(Charm) Evil Goat (Emblem)

(Emblem) Eye Contact (Weapon Sticker)

(Weapon Sticker) War Snake (Player Card)

(Player Card) Triplets, Kinda (Weapon Sticker)

(Weapon Sticker) Hell’s Army (Loading Screen)

(Loading Screen) Halloween Witch (Weapon Sticker)

(Weapon Sticker) Nightmare Sweats (Weapon Blueprint)

(Weapon Blueprint) XP Tokens

Note that all these cosmetics and other rewards are limited-time and will not be available with any future update until further notice.

Other event rewards

Soul Capture event rewards in Modern Warfare 2 and WZ2 (Image via Activision)

The Haunting update will also feature a Soul Capture Event in Modern Warfare 2 and WZ2. It has been referred to as an enhanced version of the Trophy Hunt event from Season 3 for both games.

The good news is that this event also carries with it quite a few rewards that can be earned by simply grinding through the LTM.

Here are all the rewards:

Gone Batty (Weapon Sticker)

(Weapon Sticker) Skullified (Calling Card)

(Calling Card) Bit Corny (Charm)

(Charm) Creature Copter (Vehicle Skin)

(Vehicle Skin) Alien Death Ray (Weapon Blueprint)

(Weapon Blueprint) Join Me (Loading Screen)

(Loading Screen) Bad Luck? (Charm)

Modern Warfare 2 and WZ2 have been receiving an incredible amount of traction. With the new Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone 2 integration right around the corner, this will the be the last season for fans to make the best out of MW2.

For more COD news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.