Best Bryson 800 loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

The shotgun category in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 has been fully revamped. Shotguns have always been strong, but they are now entirely on a different level. Bryson 800, a key category member, has significantly improved and can now one-shot foes in close-range confrontations without any hiccup. Simply ADS and shoot anywhere in the body, and he'll die.

The shotgun may be used as a primary weapon on smaller maps like Shipment, although it is better used as a secondary weapon on larger maps. The weapon's efficacy may be increased further with the correct attachments, class configuration, and other factors. The following article will further detail the ideal setup for the Bryson 800.

What is the best class setup for the Bryson 800 in Modern Warfare 2?

Based on the real-life gun Mossberg 590, Bryson is a strong pick for close-range combat. It's a pump-action shotgun designed to take down adversaries in close quarters. It is an excellent sniper support weapon in Modern Warfare 2 scenarios and works well with LMGs and battle rifles.

However, to get the full out of the weapon, you must have a perfect setup, including tactical gears, perks, and the additional weapon.

Primary Weapon: MCPR 300

Secondary Weapon: Bryson 800

Tactical equipment: Smoke Grenade and Semtex

Perks: Double Time, Overkill, Fast Hands, and Ghost

Building the ideal class configuration will not be enough to win matches in Season 4. You must configure the weapon with the appropriate attachments to maximize its potential. The attachments that work well with the Bryson 800 are discussed in the following section.

What are the best attachments for the Bryson 800 in Modern Warfare 2?

The Bryson 800's main strength is its ability to damage significantly and one-shot foes at close range. As a result, the attachments should emphasize its strength and increase the gun's ADS, reload, and movement speed, allowing you to close the gap with your foes and one-shot them in close range.

Bryson 800 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 (Image via YouTube/ Frizzeyes)

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: S4 MX-50 (vertical -0.41; horizontal +0.74)

S4 MX-50 (vertical -0.41; horizontal +0.74) Barrel: 29.5" Rifled Barrel (vertical +0.24; horizontal +0.25)

29.5" Rifled Barrel (vertical +0.24; horizontal +0.25) Laser: VLK LZR 7MW (vertical -0.24; horizontal -27.97)

VLK LZR 7MW (vertical -0.24; horizontal -27.97) Guard: Demo X50 Tactical Pump (vertical +0.10; horizontal -0.15)

Demo X50 Tactical Pump (vertical +0.10; horizontal -0.15) Stock: Stockless Pistol Grip

S4 MX-50 muzzle and 29.5" Rifled Barrel will enhance the weapon with increased damage range, recoil smoothness, bullet velocity, sound suppression, and tighter pellet spread.

The VLK LZR 7MW laser, Demo X50 Tactical Pump guard, and Stockless Pistol Grp stock all emphasize increasing the overall speed in terms of ADS speed, movement speed, sprint-to-fire speed, rechambering speed, and crouch movement speed, as well as hip fire accuracy and aiming stability.

Above is the ideal loadout for Bryson 800 that players can opt for in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 4.

