Best Dragon's Breath Bryson 800 loadout in Warzone 2 following Season 1 Reloaded nerf

Shotguns in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 sustained a massive nerf with the release of Season 1 Reloaded, which took away their ability to eliminate a fully-armored opponent with just one shot. This nerf was applied to Modern Warfare 2's and Warzone 2.0's existing shotguns: the Bryson 800, the Bryson 890, the Expedite 12, and the Lockwood 300.

This was a much-anticipated nerf for this weapon class ever since the release of Warzone 2.0. However, shotguns are still a powerful close-range option that can deliver devastating damage to anyone unfortunate enough to be on the receiving end of these weapons.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

SA MX-50 and other attachments form the best Dragon's Breath Bryson 800 loadout in Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Reloaded

Shotguns are more popular in Modern Warfare 2, whose multiplayer game modes allow players to run and gun and one-shot almost any opponent. This is due to the lack of armor plates, which are a crucial component of Warzone 2.0's battle royale.

Warzone 2.0's original release with Season 1 on November 16, 2022, maintained the shotgun's superiority in close-range engagements. However, the latest nerf following Season 1 Reloaded places the shotgun as a strong but situational weapon class that is ideal for players who wish to add variety to their gameplay.

Among the weapons in this class, the Bryson 800 pump action shotgun is the most viable and consistent. It enables more versatile gameplay thanks to the tons of customization options in Gunsmith 2.0:

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: SA MX-50

SA MX-50 Barrel: 29.5" Rifled Barrel

29.5" Rifled Barrel Stock: Sawed Off Mod

Sawed Off Mod Guard: DEMO X50 Tactical Pump

DEMO X50 Tactical Pump Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath

Starting with the muzzle attachments, the SA MX-50 is a suppressor whose extra length allows for a greater bullet velocity and damage range. With the added sound suppression, the Bryson 800 benefits from a smoother recoil using the SA MX-50 while trading aim down sight speed and aiming stability. The SA MX-50 is unlocked by leveling up the Bryson 800 to level 11.

Onto the barrel modification, the 29.5" Rifled Barrel is the longest barrel for the Bryson 800. Like the muzzle, it is responsible for an extended damage range, bullet velocity, and tighter bullet spread while trading ADS speed. This barrel attachment can be unlocked by leveling up the Bryson 800 to level 14.

The Sawed Off Mod stock attachment completely removes the Bryson 800's existing stock, which provides superior movement speed and mobility at the expense of weapon stability. This makes it easier to clear tight spaces and get in and out of engagements with ease. The Sawed Off Mod is unlocked by leveling up the Bryson 800 to level 8.

For the weapon guard, the Demo X50 Tactical Pump enables a faster aim-down-sight time and ammo rechambering speed with an added movement speed when crouching. This attachment is responsible for an increased rate of fire on the Bryson 800 that significantly improves the player's ability to land their shots, allowing for a 2-3 shot kill after the recent nerf. The Demo X50 Tactical Pump is unlocked by leveling up the Bryson 800 to level 17.

Last but not least is the star of this loadout. This attachment is solely responsible for making shotguns viable in Warzone 2.0. The 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath shotgun shells spray scorching magnesium pellets, setting your opponent ablaze and dealing significant damage over time with a burning effect. This attachment is unlocked by leveling up the Expedite 12 to level 28.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

