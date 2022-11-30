Infinity Ward has completely revamped the mechanics of their new engine that powers Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. It is quite different from the previous Call of Duty titles as it slows down the gameplay by a huge margin, forcing players to play with more alertness as the time-to-kill is very low.

As Al-Mazrah is one of the biggest battle royale maps, getting across on foot can be time-consuming. With weapons in hand, the movement speed of players is further slowed down. However, there are a few guns in the game that will maximize movement speed while also being competent enough to win firefights.

Weapons with the fastest movement in Warzone 2.0

𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗲𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 @TrueGameData @TheXclusiveAce This was sorted based on movement, not sprint - you are correct, fennec was faster sprint in my tests as well, but slower in other types of movement @TheXclusiveAce This was sorted based on movement, not sprint - you are correct, fennec was faster sprint in my tests as well, but slower in other types of movement https://t.co/qMWFCnhPI3

Clearly, the weapons that will enable the player to move the fastest include pistols and melee weapons as they are light. Not only are they difficult to overpower enemies with, they almost ensure you will lose most encounters.

TrueGameData is a Call of Duty analyst who analyzes every little quirk of each weapon and presents statistics about what differences each attachment makes to players' performance. These numbers include ADS speed, movement speed, sprint-to-fire speed, time-to-kill, bullet travel time, base range, reload time, and more.

After looking into the presented statistics and comparing each weapon in the game, it was shown that there are three weapons that provide players with a high movement speed while also being fairly capable of winning firefights.

The base statistics of the three weapons (Image via Activision)

The Lachmann Sub SMG, Kastov-74u AR, and Fennec 45 SMG are the three weapons in Warzone 2 that will allow players to move as fast as possible.

Currently, the Fennec 45 SMG has one of the fastest time-to-kill in Warzone 2 in close-range combat due to its high rate of fire. It also has the highest sprinting speed compared to other weapons in the game. The gun is not the strongest in medium to long-ranged fights but almost guarantees a win in close quarters.

Next, the Lachmann Sub stands out in the weapon collection because it has the highest ADS movement speed. This allows players to have accurate aim while making them a tough target to shoot at as they can strafe quickly while firing.

The Kastov-74u is an assault rifle, but also has some qualities of an SMG as it is easy to handle and has high bullet velocity and damage range. It is one of the best weapons to use for medium-range firefights while also providing players with increased movement speed.

𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗲𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 @TrueGameData The four attachment tuning sweet spots are different for every gun, even for an attachment with the same name. The four attachment tuning sweet spots are different for every gun, even for an attachment with the same name.

Lastly, if players equip the weapons mentioned above in Warzone 2 with attachments that increase mobility, they can make the most out of them. Moreover, all the equipped attachments can also be tuned to further maximize movement speeds, although this will require the players to reach the maximum level of each weapon.

It goes without saying that with the variety of available weapons in Warzone 2, the game caters to different styles of play. Fans are welcome to equip loadouts with their preferred guns that will complement their gameplay and help win the battle royale.

Poll : 0 votes