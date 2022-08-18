JGOD reveals the best attachment to minimize recoil significantly in Call of Duty Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone is one of the biggest battle-royale games of the current era, with millions of players logging in daily through their PCs and consoles alike. Having completed over two years since its launch back in March 2020, Warzone has evolved drastically over the years, with its weapon meta similarly growing and changing constantly.

From merging itself with COD's past three titles, which include Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019), Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty Vanguard, the Warzone battle royale experience is bigger than ever before.

JGOD reveals the weapon attachment that minimizes recoil by nearly 30% in Call of Duty Warzone

Having merged itself with COD's previously released titles, Warzone provides its players with a massive arsenal of weapons to choose from, varying in both time periods as well as types. From the modern and tactical M13 and M4A1 to the classic Kar98k in Vanguard, players can customize their loadouts to match their playstyle.

With so much variety, the question of which weapon attachments are the most viable is often determined by factors such as recoil, fire rate, damage per magazine, and bullet velocity. This is where JGOD, one of Warzone's most credible meta-analysts, reveals how the Bipod underbarrel significantly improves recoil control.

In his latest video, JGOD demonstrates that equipping the Bipod underbarrel attachment drastically reduced the recoil of the Cooper Carbine assault rifle by almost 30%. He claims that the attachment is 'meta' and highly useful for players who wish to challenge their opponents from afar.

Although the Bipod attachment does significantly reduce the weapon recoil, players need to note that this reduction is only taken into effect when their character is either prone, crouched, or mounted, and that this benefit is absent while standing and shooting.

While the Bipod underbarrel attachment has been available for weapons in Warzone since the game's release, players and pros don't consider using this attachment as often, mostly because it also reduces the movement speed of the character when crouched or prone, making them an easy target.

Yet with the current scenario of Warzone that includes maps such as Caldera and Fortune's Keep, the long-range meta seems to be thriving and accuracy plays an important part in it. With that being said, JGOD suggests this attachment to ensure players hit their shots more often, resulting in a faster TTK.

Season 4 Reloaded is live on both Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard. It is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

