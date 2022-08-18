JGOD reveals the top 10 loadouts in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

The mid-season update for Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 is proving to be Warzone's most ambitious mid-season update so far. The update is called Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded, and it brought brand new game modes, including the Rebirth of the Dead and Titanium Trials: Endurance.
The update not only tests a player’s skills in survivability and durability but also brings tons of changes to the existing weapon meta, with nerfs to the NZ-41 and improvements to the sniper and shotgun weapon classes. With a new meta shaping up, JGOD has revealed his top 10 loadouts following the Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded update.
JGOD discusses his top 10 loadouts in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded
JGOD is one of Call of Duty Warzone’s most influential names when it comes to analyzing and discussing the weapon meta. With new weapon balances following the release of Season 4 Reloaded, weapons like the Armaguerra 43 and KG M40 are claiming their spot in the meta, dethroning the NZ-41 and H4 Blixen.
That being said, here are JGOD’s top 10 weapon loadouts in Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded:
10) Nikita AVT / MP-40 (Experimental)
The MP-40 and Nikita AVT are part of JGOD's experimental class of loadouts, meaning that they are a combination he would like users to try out since these weapons can be unlocked relatively quickly. However, they are not a prominent part of the meta, since other weapons on the list clearly outshine them.
Nikita AVT recommended attachments:
- Muzzle - MX Silencer
- Barrel - Kovalevskaya 546mm Sniper
- Optics - G16 2.5x
- Stock - Empress Notch
- Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled
- Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 60 Round Drums
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Polymer Grip
- Perk 1 - Perfectionist
- Perk 2 - Fully Loaded
MP-40 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - VDD 189mm Short
- Optics - Slate Reflector
- Stock - Krausnick 33M Folding
- Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine - 7.62mm 45 Round Mag
- Ammunition - Subsonic
- Rear Grip - Taped Grip
- Perk 1 - Momentum
- Perk 2 - Quick
9) KG M40 / 1911 (Regain Build)
JGOD included two "regain" loadouts that he advised players to use after returning from the Gulag or when brought back through Buy Station. While both the loadouts are pretty similar and include the KG M40, the secondary weapon and the choice of loadout perk differ in both builds.
This loadout uses the 1911 as the secondary weapon along with the Restock perk to replenish tactical and lethal equipment periodically.
KG M40 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle - MX Silencer
- Barrel - Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded
- Optics - SVT-40 PU 3-6x
- Stock - VDD 22G Padded
- Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled
- Magazine - 8mm Kaluser 60 Round Drums
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Grooved Grip
- Perk 1 - Tight Grip
- Perk 2 - On Hand
1911 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Muzzle Brake
- Barrel: .45 Match Grade
- Trigger Action: Lightweight Trigger
- Magazine: 10 Round Mags
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
8) KG M40 / AMP (Regain Build)
Similar to the previously discussed loadout, the KG M40 and AMP Regain build is designed for players to regain their momentum after they are bought back or return from Gulag.
The main advantage of this build over the KG M40/1911 build is the use of the AMP machine pistol as well as the Ghost perk instead of Restock. This makes players invisible to radars and UAVs, enabling sneaky eliminations.
KG M40 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle - MX Silencer
- Barrel - Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded
- Optics - SVT-40 PU 3-6x
- Stock - VDD 22G Padded
- Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled
- Magazine - 8mm Kaluser 60 Round Drums
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Grooved Grip
- Perk 1 - Tight Grip
- Perk 2 - On Hand
AMP recommended attachments:
- Muzzle - Agency Suppressor
- Barrel - 6.4" Task Force
- Laser - Ember Sighting Point
- Magazine - Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag
- Rear Grip - Serpent Wrap
7) PKM / MP5 (Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War)
JGOD has included weapons from Call of Duty's previous titles, Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, that merged with Call of Duty Warzone. While the current meta supports the use of Call of Duty Vanguard weapons, the PKM and MP5 are still reliable and popular picks among players.
PKM recommended attachments:
- Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: 26.9" Extended Barrel
- Laser - Tac Laser
- Optic: VLK 3.0x
- Underbarrel - Snatch Grip
MP5 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle - Agency Suppressor
- Stock - Raider Stock
- Underbarrel - Bruiser Grip
- Magazine - STANAG 50 Rnd Drum
- Rear Grip - Serpent Wrap
6) 3-Line Rifle / Volk
Surprisingly, JGOD has included a sniper weapon among the 10 loadouts, especially because the 3-Line Rifle has the ability to one-shot opponents. Though this ability of the weapon is not available during Titanium Trials, the 3-Line paired with the best sniper support weapon, the Volk, is a must-have loadout for sniper lovers.
3-Line Rifle recommended attachments:
- Muzzle - Mercury Silencer
- Barrel - Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN
- Optics - 1913 Variable 4-8x
- Stock - ZAC Custom MZ
- Underbarrel - Heavy Foregrip
- Magazine - .30-06mm 20 Round Mags
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Polymer Grip
- Perk 1 - Silent Focus
- Perk 2 - On-Hand
Volk recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Barrel: Krausnick 428mm 05V
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Stock: Reisdorf 22V Adjustable
- Magazine: 7.62mm Gorenko 45 Round Mag
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Perfectionist
- Perk 2: On-Hand
5) Cooper Carbine / Type 100
The Cooper Carbine / Type 100 is a combo that JGOD suggested even before the Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update due to the consistency that both of these weapons provide.
The Cooper Carbine is a versatile assault rifle that is great both as primary and sniper support. When paired with the Type 100, it is almost impossible to lose a 1v1 scenario with the combo, according to JGOD.
Cooper Carbine recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Barrel: 22” Cooper Custom
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Stock: Cooper 45W
- Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Hatched Grip
- Perk 1: Hardscope
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
Type 100 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Barrel: Warubachi 134mm Rapid
- Underbarrel: SG98 Compact
- Stock: Warubachi Grip Folding
- Magazine: .30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Leather Grip
- Perk 1: Sleight of Hand
- Perk 2: Quick
4) UGM-8 / Sten
The UGM-8 is one of JGOD's top picks in the long-range meta as well the burst-fire meta. The UGM-8 LMG was launched with the release of Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 and soon took over the meta with its burst-fire form that shoots bullets in rapid succession with minimal recoil.
The UGM-8 did receive several weapon balances in recent patches and is paired with the Sten, which is a reliable secondary Call of Duty Vanguard SMG with a decent fire rate and recoil that complements the UGM-8 build.
UGM-8 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Barrel: Bernard XL214 736mm
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Stock: Mercier WT Ancre
- Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Hatched Grip
- Perk 1: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: On-hand
Sten recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Barrel: SA 65mm Rapid
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Stock: Gawain Custom
- Magazine: 9mm 50 Round Drums
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Acrobatic
- Perk 2: Quick
3) H4 Blixen / Automaton
The H4 Blixen has been one of the top meta SMGs ever since its release following the Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update. Despite having received multiple balance updates, since the H4 Blixen still competes with the likes of the Marco 5 and Armaguerra 43 within a close margin.
While usually used along with the previous meta assault rifle NZ-41, the H4 Blixen is the star of this build and is paired with Automaton, which is a strong assault rifle option in Call of Duty Warzone's regular battle-royale game modes.
H4 Blixen recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Barrel: Bergstrom 17” F3
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Stock: Bergstrom MB
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag
- Ammunition: Hollow Point
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Fleet
- Perk 2: Quick
Automaton recommended attachments:
- Muzzle - MX Silencer
- Barrel - ZAC 600mm BFA
- Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock - Anastasia Padded
- Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum Mags
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Polymer Grip
- Perk 1 - Tight Grip
- Perk 2 - On-Hand
2) Armaguerra 43 / STG-44
JGOD believes the first and second places could be interchangeable, especially when it comes to the SMGs. After the recent buffs in the Season 4 Reloaded update, the Armgauerra 43 can compete neck-to-neck with the H4 Blixen and Marco 5, with the deciding factors being the user's own personal preference and skill.
The Armaguerra 43 is paired with the STG-44, which is a gun with an overall decent performance that makes it a viable alternative to the KG M40.
Armaguerra 43 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Botti 570mm Precisioned
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Imerito TA Skeletal
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 9mm 60 Round
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Hardscope
- Perk 2: Quick
STG-44 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle - MX Silencer
- Barrel - Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded
- Optics - SVT-40 PU 3-6x
- Stock - VDD 760mm 05B
- Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine - 7.62mm Gorenko 50 Round Mags
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Hatched Grip
- Perk 1 - Sleight of Hand
- Perk 2 - On-Hand
1) KG M40 / Marco 5
The first position is taken by none other than the KG M40, which is without a doubt the meta assault rifle after it dethroned the NZ-41. The weapon has a great fire rate, minimal recoil, amazing damage range, and decent magazine size.
A weapon as strong as the KG M40 can only be elevated with an equally strong secondary, and the Marco 5 does exactly that. This new SMG quickly took over the close-range meta and has been JGOD's personal favorite ever since. Even after multiple nerfs, the Marco 5 still provides a strong mobility build that players will enjoy.
KG M40 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle - MX Silencer
- Barrel - Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded
- Optics - SVT-40 PU 3-6x
- Stock - VDD 22G Padded
- Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled
- Magazine - 8mm Kaluser 60 Round Drums
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Hatched Grip
- Perk 1 - Brace
- Perk 2 - Fully Loaded
Marco 5 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Perfetto Lesto 355mm
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Imerito FR
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Momentum
- Perk 2: Quick
Season 4 Reloaded is live in both Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard. It is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.