JGOD reveals the top 10 loadouts in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

The mid-season update for Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 is proving to be Warzone's most ambitious mid-season update so far. The update is called Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded, and it brought brand new game modes, including the Rebirth of the Dead and Titanium Trials: Endurance.

The update not only tests a player’s skills in survivability and durability but also brings tons of changes to the existing weapon meta, with nerfs to the NZ-41 and improvements to the sniper and shotgun weapon classes. With a new meta shaping up, JGOD has revealed his top 10 loadouts following the Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded update.

JGOD discusses his top 10 loadouts in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

JGOD is one of Call of Duty Warzone’s most influential names when it comes to analyzing and discussing the weapon meta. With new weapon balances following the release of Season 4 Reloaded, weapons like the Armaguerra 43 and KG M40 are claiming their spot in the meta, dethroning the NZ-41 and H4 Blixen.

That being said, here are JGOD’s top 10 weapon loadouts in Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded:

10) Nikita AVT / MP-40 (Experimental)

Some of the available blueprints for the Nikita AVT and MP-40 (Image via Activision)

The MP-40 and Nikita AVT are part of JGOD's experimental class of loadouts, meaning that they are a combination he would like users to try out since these weapons can be unlocked relatively quickly. However, they are not a prominent part of the meta, since other weapons on the list clearly outshine them.

Nikita AVT recommended attachments:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Kovalevskaya 546mm Sniper

Kovalevskaya 546mm Sniper Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Empress Notch

Empress Notch Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 60 Round Drums

6.5mm Sakura 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1 - Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

MP-40 recommended attachments:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - VDD 189mm Short

VDD 189mm Short Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Krausnick 33M Folding

Krausnick 33M Folding Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 7.62mm 45 Round Mag

7.62mm 45 Round Mag Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Momentum

Momentum Perk 2 - Quick

9) KG M40 / 1911 (Regain Build)

Some of the available blueprints for the KGM M40 and 1911 (Image via Activision)

JGOD included two "regain" loadouts that he advised players to use after returning from the Gulag or when brought back through Buy Station. While both the loadouts are pretty similar and include the KG M40, the secondary weapon and the choice of loadout perk differ in both builds.

This loadout uses the 1911 as the secondary weapon along with the Restock perk to replenish tactical and lethal equipment periodically.

KG M40 recommended attachments:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Optics - SVT-40 PU 3-6x

SVT-40 PU 3-6x Stock - VDD 22G Padded

VDD 22G Padded Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 8mm Kaluser 60 Round Drums

8mm Kaluser 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - On Hand

1911 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake

Muzzle Brake Barrel: .45 Match Grade

.45 Match Grade Trigger Action: Lightweight Trigger

Lightweight Trigger Magazine: 10 Round Mags

10 Round Mags Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

8) KG M40 / AMP (Regain Build)

Some of the available blueprints for the KGM M40 and AMP63 (Image via Activision)

Similar to the previously discussed loadout, the KG M40 and AMP Regain build is designed for players to regain their momentum after they are bought back or return from Gulag.

The main advantage of this build over the KG M40/1911 build is the use of the AMP machine pistol as well as the Ghost perk instead of Restock. This makes players invisible to radars and UAVs, enabling sneaky eliminations.

KG M40 recommended attachments:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Optics - SVT-40 PU 3-6x

SVT-40 PU 3-6x Stock - VDD 22G Padded

VDD 22G Padded Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 8mm Kaluser 60 Round Drums

8mm Kaluser 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - On Hand

AMP recommended attachments:

Muzzle - Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel - 6.4" Task Force

6.4" Task Force Laser - Ember Sighting Point

Ember Sighting Point Magazine - Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag

Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag Rear Grip - Serpent Wrap

7) PKM / MP5 (Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War)

Some of the available blueprints for the PKM and MP5 (Image via Activision)

JGOD has included weapons from Call of Duty's previous titles, Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, that merged with Call of Duty Warzone. While the current meta supports the use of Call of Duty Vanguard weapons, the PKM and MP5 are still reliable and popular picks among players.

PKM recommended attachments:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: 26.9" Extended Barrel

26.9" Extended Barrel Laser - Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: VLK 3.0x

VLK 3.0x Underbarrel - Snatch Grip

MP5 recommended attachments:

Muzzle - Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Stock - Raider Stock

Raider Stock Underbarrel - Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Magazine - STANAG 50 Rnd Drum

STANAG 50 Rnd Drum Rear Grip - Serpent Wrap

6) 3-Line Rifle / Volk

Some of the available blueprints for the 3-Line Rifle and Volk (Image via Activision)

Surprisingly, JGOD has included a sniper weapon among the 10 loadouts, especially because the 3-Line Rifle has the ability to one-shot opponents. Though this ability of the weapon is not available during Titanium Trials, the 3-Line paired with the best sniper support weapon, the Volk, is a must-have loadout for sniper lovers.

3-Line Rifle recommended attachments:

Muzzle - Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel - Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN

Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN Optics - 1913 Variable 4-8x

1913 Variable 4-8x Stock - ZAC Custom MZ

ZAC Custom MZ Underbarrel - Heavy Foregrip

Heavy Foregrip Magazine - .30-06mm 20 Round Mags

.30-06mm 20 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1 - Silent Focus

Silent Focus Perk 2 - On-Hand

Volk recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Barrel: Krausnick 428mm 05V

Krausnick 428mm 05V Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Stock: Reisdorf 22V Adjustable

Reisdorf 22V Adjustable Magazine: 7.62mm Gorenko 45 Round Mag

7.62mm Gorenko 45 Round Mag Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2: On-Hand

5) Cooper Carbine / Type 100

Some of the available blueprints for the Cooper Carbine and Type 100 (Image via Activision)

The Cooper Carbine / Type 100 is a combo that JGOD suggested even before the Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update due to the consistency that both of these weapons provide.

The Cooper Carbine is a versatile assault rifle that is great both as primary and sniper support. When paired with the Type 100, it is almost impossible to lose a 1v1 scenario with the combo, according to JGOD.

Cooper Carbine recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Barrel: 22” Cooper Custom

22” Cooper Custom Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Stock: Cooper 45W

Cooper 45W Magazine : 9mm 60 Round Drums

: 9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Type 100 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Barrel: Warubachi 134mm Rapid

Warubachi 134mm Rapid Underbarrel: SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Stock: Warubachi Grip Folding

Warubachi Grip Folding Magazine: .30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags

.30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Leather Grip Perk 1: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Quick

4) UGM-8 / Sten

Some of the available blueprints for the UGM-8 and Sten (Image via Activision)

The UGM-8 is one of JGOD's top picks in the long-range meta as well the burst-fire meta. The UGM-8 LMG was launched with the release of Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 and soon took over the meta with its burst-fire form that shoots bullets in rapid succession with minimal recoil.

The UGM-8 did receive several weapon balances in recent patches and is paired with the Sten, which is a reliable secondary Call of Duty Vanguard SMG with a decent fire rate and recoil that complements the UGM-8 build.

UGM-8 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Barrel: Bernard XL214 736mm

Bernard XL214 736mm Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Stock: Mercier WT Ancre

Mercier WT Ancre Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round

6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: On-hand

Sten recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Barrel: SA 65mm Rapid

SA 65mm Rapid Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Stock: Gawain Custom

Gawain Custom Magazine: 9mm 50 Round Drums

9mm 50 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

3) H4 Blixen / Automaton

Some of the available blueprints for the Automaton and H4 Blixen (Image via Activision)

The H4 Blixen has been one of the top meta SMGs ever since its release following the Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update. Despite having received multiple balance updates, since the H4 Blixen still competes with the likes of the Marco 5 and Armaguerra 43 within a close margin.

While usually used along with the previous meta assault rifle NZ-41, the H4 Blixen is the star of this build and is paired with Automaton, which is a strong assault rifle option in Call of Duty Warzone's regular battle-royale game modes.

H4 Blixen recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Barrel: Bergstrom 17” F3

Bergstrom 17” F3 Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Stock: Bergstrom MB

Bergstrom MB Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Fleet

Fleet Perk 2: Quick

Automaton recommended attachments:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

- MX Silencer Barrel - ZAC 600mm BFA

- ZAC 600mm BFA Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

- SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - Anastasia Padded

- Anastasia Padded Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

- M1941 Hand Stop Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum Mags

- 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

- Lengthened Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

- Polymer Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

- Tight Grip Perk 2 - On-Hand

2) Armaguerra 43 / STG-44

Some of the available blueprints for the STG-44 and Armaguerra 43 (Image via Activision)

JGOD believes the first and second places could be interchangeable, especially when it comes to the SMGs. After the recent buffs in the Season 4 Reloaded update, the Armgauerra 43 can compete neck-to-neck with the H4 Blixen and Marco 5, with the deciding factors being the user's own personal preference and skill.

The Armaguerra 43 is paired with the STG-44, which is a gun with an overall decent performance that makes it a viable alternative to the KG M40.

Armaguerra 43 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Botti 570mm Precisioned

Botti 570mm Precisioned Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Imerito TA Skeletal

Imerito TA Skeletal Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 9mm 60 Round

9mm 60 Round Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: Quick

STG-44 recommended attachments:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Optics - SVT-40 PU 3-6x

SVT-40 PU 3-6x Stock - VDD 760mm 05B

VDD 760mm 05B Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine - 7.62mm Gorenko 50 Round Mags

7.62mm Gorenko 50 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2 - On-Hand

1) KG M40 / Marco 5

Some of the available blueprints for the KG M40 and Marco 5 (Image via Activision)

The first position is taken by none other than the KG M40, which is without a doubt the meta assault rifle after it dethroned the NZ-41. The weapon has a great fire rate, minimal recoil, amazing damage range, and decent magazine size.

A weapon as strong as the KG M40 can only be elevated with an equally strong secondary, and the Marco 5 does exactly that. This new SMG quickly took over the close-range meta and has been JGOD's personal favorite ever since. Even after multiple nerfs, the Marco 5 still provides a strong mobility build that players will enjoy.

KG M40 recommended attachments:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Optics - SVT-40 PU 3-6x

SVT-40 PU 3-6x Stock - VDD 22G Padded

VDD 22G Padded Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 8mm Kaluser 60 Round Drums

8mm Kaluser 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Brace

Brace Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

Marco 5 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Perfetto Lesto 355mm

Perfetto Lesto 355mm Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Imerito FR

Imerito FR Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum

8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Momentum

Momentum Perk 2: Quick

Season 4 Reloaded is live in both Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard. It is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

