Call of Duty Warzone expert discusses why there are better alternatives over the Ghost perk in season two

Perks have been an essential aspect of Call of Duty Warzone that has launched and stayed constant in utility, unlike other things.

With season two starting, several game items, including weapons and attachments, have undergone buffs and nerfs. Perks usually stay the same and don't change their preferences too much.

However, the popular Ghost perk is no longer as valuable as TrueGameData believes.

TrueGameData has been a valuable community member, and his work has been instrumental in decoding the meta.

However, he was the first to point out how the Ghost perk has suddenly lost its usefulness. This reduction in utility has more to do with changes to other things.

As far as Call of Duty Warzone players are concerned, there are certainly better perks to use in the game.

Call of Duty Warzone season two changes reduce the usability of the Ghost perk

The primary reason for Ghost's reduction in its usability is the Vanguard Royale mode. Players mostly use Ghost in the second perk slot to get invisibility from UAV. With Ghost, players were safe from being pinged on the map.

However, only additions from Vanguard can be used in the Vanguard Royale mode, which means players can no longer get UAVs from buy stations. Players can still get it from contracts, but it's not as easy. As TrueGameData states, the absence of Heartbeat sensors and Snapshot also reduces the need for Ghost.

Ghost's valuation hasn't just been reduced, but it has been hurt by the rise in the use of certain other perks. TrueGameData improves the Tempered perk and its ability to guarantee two armor plates, which could be crucial in life and death.

TrueGameData also recommended the Restock perk due to the incredible usefulness of stims in the current scenario. High Alert was also mentioned by him, despite being countered by Cold-Blooded.

After a long time, season two has altered the perks of the Call of Duty Warzone. Even without increasing the usefulness of the other perks, Ghost becomes an expendable perk. Hence, players are advised to follow TrueGameData when it comes to the current standing of the ghost perk.

