Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two: All Prestige Challenges and how to complete them

The latest iteration of the annualized first-person shooter franchise, Call of Duty Vanguard, takes the series back to its roots in the Second World War era. The game boasts a period-authentic weapon arsenal and in-depth weapon customization.

With Season Two, the title has two new maps, three new operators, four new weapons, new perks, killstreaks, tactical equipment, and more. Season Two also brought a new battle pass and a new Prestige level to grind towards.

A player has created a detailed guide on how to complete each mastery challenge of Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two and ways to complete the prestige level with tips and tricks for each challenge.

Prestige levels have always been a badge of honor for Call of Duty players, and Vanguard is no exception. The Prestige rank unlocks once the player reaches level 55 and earns the rank of commander. After that, players can grind through the challenges to reach higher ranks of prestige levels.

All Season Two challenges are unlocked 10 levels at a time, with the final challenge becoming available at Season Two level 190 or Prestige Master level 190 in later seasons.

Redditor u/OriginalXVI has compiled a detailed guide of how to complete each challenge for Season Two with tips and tricks to combine and cross out challenges at once. All in all, the challenges are quite standard and can easily be completed during any standard Vanguard match. The total list of challenges is as follows:

00: Hot Muzzle: Get 30 Eliminations with an Assault Rifle immediately after using a Stim Shot.

10: Mobile Threat: Get 150 SMG kills while moving and aiming down sights.

20: War Animal: Get 50 Eliminations with an LMG within 3 seconds of reloading.

30: Semi-Automasterful: Get 250 DMR Eliminations.

40: Deadly Composition: Get 30 Headshot Longshots using a Sniper.

50: Shotty Freak: Hipfire kill 50 enemies with a Shotgun while they are stunned.

60: Insult to Brutality: Perform 10 Finishing Moves.

70: Built Different: Get 150 kills without taking damage from that player.

80: Kicks Like a What? Get 25 double kills with Pistols.

90: Demons Make Perfect Guards: Get 75 kills with Fire Damage.

100: Bloody Spectacle: Kill 100 enemies with a Melee Weapon.

110: Keep Up: Get 25 kills within 3 seconds of aiming down a scope.

120: Never had a Chance: Get 100 Backstab kills.

130: What Friends are For: Assist 150 Eliminations.

140: Two for One: Earn 5 Collateral Medals.

150: Shredding: Get 50 Slide Kills.

160: You're Throwing: Get 75 kills with Throwing Knives or by Throwing the Ice Axe.

170: Blown Away: Get 75 kills with Launchers.

180: Bully: Get 50 Eliminations with a picked-up gun.

190: Professional Standards: Get 100 Headshots with pistols.

Become the Storm: Complete all Season 2 Challenges.

