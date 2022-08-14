Call of Duty Warzone Titanium Trials Endurance guide: How to play, challenges, and rewards explained

The Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded update brought an all-new game mode following the conclusion of Rebirth of the Dead, called Titanium Trials: Endurance.

Developer Activision, in collaboration with Terminator 2: Judgment Day, is presenting the ultimate test of endurance and durability with Titanium Trials: Endurance. Having started on August 11, the limited-time mode will continue until August 25.

The game mode will put players head-to-head in Caldera, with increased armor health, a custom-built arsenal of loadouts, and tons of challenges that players might want to complete in order to unlock Terminator-styled in-game cosmetics.

Guide to Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Titanium Trials: Endurance game mode

If Warzone players weren’t exhausted facing the Zombie horde on Rebirth Island in the Rebirth of the Dead game mode, a new threat has emerged with the goal of wiping out humanity and replacing them with mindless machines with only one purpose: Terminate.

When Judgment Day descends upon Call of Duty Warzone, players might toughen up like Terminators in order to survive, and this article will provide them with information on what to expect in Titanium Trials: Endurance game mode and how to secure a much-needed Warzone Victory.

Titanium Trials: Endurance rules and basic format

The new game mode will test Call of Duty Warzone players' durability as they drop on Caldera in a squad of four. They will have with an increased armor health pool of 300, an increased spawn rate of the Tempered Perk as ground loot, and custom-build loadouts catered towards providing effective TTKs to knock down opponents quickly.

Players will spawn with a Self-Revive kit and the availability of Tempered perk will enhance the toughness of operators by needing only two plates to recharge their armor fully. This would enable players to be killing machines like the Terminators themselves and not be stopped by mere bullets.

Some other features players need to be mindful of:

Health Regeneration rate is slowed so taking cover and plating up is the priority.

The game mode will feature REDACTED weapon that will provide players with a competitive edge against other opponents

The cost of loadouts will be higher at the start of the game and will gradually decrease as the match progresses.

Titanium Trials: Endurance map and player count

The improved Caldera has better visibility through reduced foliage (Image via Activision)

Titanium Trials is taking place on Caldera, which was newly improved with the release of Call of Duty Season 4 Mercenaries of Fortune. The matches will follow the basic Battle Royale format as players fight other teams and rush to the next ring while the gas closes in.

With Caldera, players will drop in squads of four with a total of 152 players. This would mean there will be close to 38 teams in a given match. They will need to be mindful as teammates can be revived and bought back as well as fight their way back into the game through Gulag.

Titanium Trials: Endurance rewards

The Ultra “The Terminator”calling-card and Ultra "Skynet" weapon camo (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty always likes to reward its players with in-game cosmetics and XP tokens through challenges and this time is no exception. The Titanium Trials event will provide Terminator 2: Judgment Day-themed rewards that players can unlock through wins and specific limited-time challenges viewable in the Titanium Trials Tab.

The list of available rewards are as follows:

Battle Pass 2XP Token

Weapon 2XP Token

Battle Pass Tier Skip

Epic “Titanium Chrome” Vanguard Weapon Camo

Uncommon “I’ll Be Back” Progression Calling Card #1

“I Know Why You Cry” Progression Calling Card #2

Epic “I Sense Injuries” Progression Calling Card #3

Legendary “No Problemo” Progression Calling Card #4

Event Completionist Reward: Ultra “Liquid Metal” Vanguard Weapon Camo (Animated)

Legendary “I’ll Be Back” Player Title.

Legendary “Hasta La Vista, Baby” Player Title.

Legendary “The Terminator” Player Title.

Ultra “The Terminator” Progression Calling Card #5

Ultra “Skynet” Vanguard Weapon Camo

The Titanium Trials event also features additional three Operator Challenges with unique rewards that can be unlocked by playing the Titanium Trials as the legendary T-800 and T-1000 Operators:

“ Thumbs Up ” T-800 Operator Challenge Reward: Legendary “Thumbs Up” Animated Calling Card

” T-800 Operator Challenge Reward: Legendary “Thumbs Up” Animated Calling Card “ Cyberdyne Systems ” T-1000 Operator Challenge Reward: Legendary “Cyberdyne Systems” Calling Card.

” T-1000 Operator Challenge Reward: Legendary “Cyberdyne Systems” Calling Card. “Terminated” Terminator Operator Challenge Reward: Legendary “Terminated” Calling Card.

Season 4 Reloaded is live on both Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard. It is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

