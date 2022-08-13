Call of Duty Warzone Titanium Trials: All challenges, rewards, and more

Call of Duty Warzone's Titanium Trials is here. Inspired by the iconic film Terminator 2, this new game mode tests players' endurance. With high TTK, 300 base armor, hit points, and slower regeneration, this mode is the ultimate challenge for players to conquer.

🛡 Max Armor Health increased for longer engagements

🛡 Tempered Perk drops more frequently

🛡 Terminator themed rewards including the Ultra Skynet Weapon Camo for 20 victories! Test your toughness in Titanium Trials: Endurance, available now in #Warzone

With harder challenges, Warzone always gives away more rewards. While the mode is specifically designed for players who love to take on new challenges, competing in Titanium Trials will bring them enough rewards to be fruitful.

All challenges and rewards in Warzone's Titanium Trials

Raven Software has set eight challenges during the event. Players can get the Ultra "Liquid Metal" Weapon Camo by completing eight challenges. Furthermore, there are rewards for every step. Here are all the other rewards in-game.

“Terminated”

Challenge -Complete 1 execution in Titanium Trials.

Reward -Battle Pass 2XP Token

“They’ll Live”

Challenge - Revive 10 Players in Titanium Trials: Endurance

Reward - Weapon 2XP Token

“Hasta La Vista, Baby”

Challenge - Win a Gulag 5 times in Titanium Trials: Endurance

Reward - Epic “Titanium Chrome” Vanguard Weapon Camo (When unlocked, this Camo will appear in the “Event” Camo category.)

Titanium Chrome weapon camo in Warzone (image via Activision)

“I’ll Be Back”

Challenge - Achieve a Top 10 finish in Titanium Trials.

Reward - Uncommon “I’ll Be Back” Progression Calling Card #1

“I Know Why You Cry”

Challenge - Win 1 time in Titanium Trials.

Reward - Rare “I Know Why You Cry” Progression Calling Card #2

“I Sense Injuries”

Challenge - Win 2 times in Titanium Trials.

Reward - Epic “I Sense Injuries” Progression Calling Card #3

“No Problemo”

Challenge - Win 3 times in Titanium Trials.

Reward - Legendary “No Problemo” Progression Calling Card #4

“I Need a Vacation”

Challenge - Win 4 times in Titanium Trials.

Reward - Battle Pass Tier Skip

Event Completionist

Reward - Ultra “Liquid Metal” Vanguard Weapon Camo (Animated)

The rewards don't just end here in Warzone Titanium Trials. There are four additional Titanium Trials victory challenges. Furthermore, there are T-800 and T-1000 Operator based challenges during the event, which

“Thumbs Up”

Challenge - Win a Titanium Trials victory while dressed as the T-800 Operator.

Reward - Legendary “Thumbs Up” Animated Calling Card.

Cyberdyne Systems”

Challenge - Win a Titanium Trials victory while dressed as the T-1000 Operator.

Reward - Legendary “Cyberdyne Systems” Calling Card.

"Terminated"

challenge - Killing a Terminator Operator while dressed as a Terminator Operator.

Reward - Legendary “Terminated” Calling Card.

I’ll Be Back”

Challenge - Win 5 times in Titanium Trials.

Reward - Legendary “I’ll Be Back” Player Title.

“Hasta La Vista, Baby”

Challenge - Win 10 times in Titanium Trials.

Reward - Legendary “Hasta La Vista, Baby” Player Title.

“The Terminator”

Challenge - Win 15 times in Titanium Trials.

Reward - Legendary “The Terminator” Player Title.

“The Terminator”

Challenge - Win 20 times in Titanium Trials.

Reward - Ultra “The Terminator” Progression Calling Card #5 (Animated)

"Skynet”

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Here’s what the Skynet camo you unlock for reaching 20 wins in Titanium Trials looks like in Warzone! Here’s what the Skynet camo you unlock for reaching 20 wins in Titanium Trials looks like in Warzone! https://t.co/pdRtBxSYtP

Challenge - Win 20 times in Titanium Trials.

Reward - Ultra “Skynet” Vanguard Weapon Camo

Ultra “Skynet” Vanguard Weapon Camo (image via Activision)

These are all the rewards that players can obtain by completing the aforementioned challenges in Titanium Trials.

