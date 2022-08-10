5 best sniper rifles following Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update

With the release of Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded update on July 28, Activision and Raven Software brought much-needed weapon balancing to the sniper and shotgun classes.

These weapon classes, especially the former, were suffering from a lower adoption rate due to the weapon meta being dominated by fully-auto firearms such as the NZ-41, Marco-5, and H4 Blixen.

The mid-season update aims to increase the effectiveness of lighter sniper rifles on maps such as Fortune's Keep and Caldera by increasing the maximum damage range of all sniper rifles in Call of Duty Warzone by roughly 35%.

Most potent snipers after release of Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update

While sniper rifles thrive on larger Warzone maps such as Caldera and Verdansk, newer arenas like the latest Fortune's Keep provide very versatile gunplay.

With large open areas for long-range engagements and buildings to provide close-quarter combat, players might often rely on fully-automatic guns to track their opponents.

By increasing the maximum damage range of sniper rifles, they will be able to make every shot fatal to their enemies and boost the pick-rate of this weapon class. That said, here are the five best sniper rifles in Call of Duty Warzone following the Season 4 Reloaded update:

5) Type 99 (Call of Duty Vanguard)

Some available blueprints for the Type 99 in-game (Image via Activision)

The Type 99 is a handy Call of Duty Vanguard sniper rifle that gamers can use if they are bored of the current meta. With the recent buff to its range at about 50 meters, this sniper rifle is a decent pick to use in medium-range engagements.

Type 99 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: Shiraishi 712MM Sniper

Shiraishi 712MM Sniper Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 8MM Klauser 5 Round Mags

8MM Klauser 5 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Stock: Sakura CVR Custom

Sakura CVR Custom Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk 1: Quickscope

Quickscope Perk 2: Fully Loaded

4) Kar98k (Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019)

Some available blueprints for the MW Kar98k in-game (Image via Activision)

The Kar98k from Call of Duy Modern Warfare was one of the first snipers in Warzone that dominated the meta. This classic rifle housed only five attachments, which led to it being overshadowed by its Vanguard variant.

Yet the Modern Warfare Kar98k is still a formidable force to go up against.

MW Kar98k recommended attachments:

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : Singuard Custom 27.6"

: Singuard Custom 27.6" Laser : Tac Laser

: Tac Laser Optic: Sniper Scope

3) 3-Line Rifle (Call of Duty Vanguard)

Some available blueprints for the 3-Line Rifle in-game (Image via Activision)

The 3-Line Rifle is one weapon players will not want to miss out on. By having its effective damage range increased from 82 to 111 meters, they will be able to maximize the weapon's damage output along with its large 20-round magazine.

3-Line Rifle recommended attachments:

Muzzle - Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel - Empress 514mm F01

Empress 514mm F01 Optics - ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope Stock - ZAC Custom MZ

ZAC Custom MZ Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - .30-06 20 Round Mags

.30-06 20 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Silent Focus

Silent Focus Perk 2 - On-Hand

2) Kar98k (Call of Duty Vanguard)

Some available blueprints for the Vanguard Kar98k in-game (Image via Activision)

The Kar98k from Vanguard is one of the most popular choices among users due to its ten attachment slots, which is a significant advantage compared to its Modern Warfare variant.

With its effective range increased by almost 50%, from 48 to 72 meters, the Kar98k is now a very mobile lightweight sniper rifle.

Vanguard Kar98k recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Scout Silencer

Scout Silencer Barrel: VDD 660mm 05HE

VDD 660mm 05HE Optic: None

None Stock: Short Stock

Short Stock Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

SMLE Pistol Grip Magazine : 8mm Klauser 5 Round Fast Mags

: 8mm Klauser 5 Round Fast Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Quickscope

Quickscope Perk 2: Fully Loaded

1) ZRG 20mm (Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War)

Some available blueprints for the ZRG 20mm in-game (Image via Activision)

The ZRG 20mm is the one sniper that is a must-have for large maps such as Caldera. With the recent buff, this weapon's optimal range has gone up to 137 meters.

Despite having a 5 round magazine, every shot from this gun is a heavy hit, with gamers losing their armor almost wholly.

Weapons from Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War are used by a minority of users in Warzone, with most either picking up Vanguard guns to keep up with the meta or using Modern Warfare firearms for nostalgia. Yet, the ZRG 20mm makes its presence known.

ZRG 20mm recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Moderator

Agency Moderator Barrel: 43.9" Combat Recon

43.9" Combat Recon Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser

SWAT 5mw Laser Ammunition: 5 Rnd

5 Rnd Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Season 4 Reloaded is live on Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard. It is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

