Following recent buffs, 3-Line sniper could dominate Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific meta

Snipers play a very important role in battle royale games and are no different in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. Out of all the mainstream snipers in the game, an underrated gem has been buffed recently, and players are ready to include it in their loadouts.

Warzone is a BR title where users need to survive till the end and fight numerous teams to emerge victorious. Battles taken in the meantime are often long-range, and they need to equip the most powerful snipers in their loadouts for such scenarios.

With the release of Pacific Season Two, the 3-Line sniper rifle has received a significant buff.

Players might prefer the 3-Line sniper rifle over Kar98K in Call of Duty: Warzone after its buff

A popular Warzone content creator named IceManIsaac often comes up with some underrated loadouts for specific weapons that significantly improve the overall performance of his choice of weapon. He recently came up with a loadout for the 3-Line sniper that significantly increases the range, ADS speed, and weapon control.

Aiming Down Sight or ADS is an important feature of weapons. The faster the ADS is, the quicker an enemy can be knocked down, as it helps users aim faster.

IceManIsaac also claimed that some sniper attachments have been buffed with the release of Season Two of Call of Duty: Warzone. This has helped buff the 3-Line Sniper Rifle.

Here is his 3-Line Sniper Rifle loadout after the buff:

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: Empress 514mm F01

Empress 514mm F01 Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

Heavy Foregrip Stock: ZAC Custom MZ

ZAC Custom MZ Magazine: 30-06 20 round mags

30-06 20 round mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Leather Grip Perk 1: Silent Focus

Silent Focus Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The streamer stated:

“I’m at a very close tie between this and the Ka. The Vanguard Kar, it’s definitely faster but it doesn’t feel as satisfying, in terms of bullet velocity, as the 3-Line.”

To date, the Kar98K was the go-to choice for Call of Duty: Warzone players. However, if they get a taste of the power of this underrated gem's loadout, its pick rate might see a significant rise.

However, most of the Warzone player base has already become comfortable with the Swiss and the Kar. It needs to be seen if the 3-Line sniper rifle can make it to the meta or if it's still buried under the reign of the aforementioned snipers.

