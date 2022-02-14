Call of Duty: Warzone streamer IceManIsaac creates a new loadout that drastically improves the Welgun’s TTK

Selecting a particular weapon along with its perfect loadout is very important for Call of Duty: Warzone. This will help players apply their unique playstyle while competing at the same time along with the other players in the lobby.

For close-quarter combat, SMGs are one of the best weapon choices. It generally has a higher rate of fire in comparison to the damage it inflicts. Recently, a Warzone YouTuber, IceManIsaac, found a loadout for Welgun that dramatically enhances its time-to-kill or TTK.

What loadout does IceManIsaac use to greatly increase Welgun's TTK in Call of Duty: Warzone?

The latest Season of Warzone is supposed to drop today, i.e., February 14, 2022. With every new update, the meta tends to change since many new loadouts get introduced. After Caldera replaced the long-running Verdansk to become the main map of the game, SMGs like MP-40 and Welgun managed to make a constant spot in the loadouts of players.

IceManIsaac, a Warzone Youtuber, has found the perfect time-to-kill loadout for the Welgun SMG. Here are his loadout details:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: 120mm Gawain Short

120mm Gawain Short Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Stock: SA 43M Pack

SA 43M Pack Magazine: .45 30-round mags

.45 30-round mags Ammunition: Incendiary

Incendiary Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

He specifically mentioned that players need to select .45 30-round magazines instead of Gorenko or 64-round magazines. The inclusion of the former greatly improves the TTK of the gun but has a significant amount of recoil.

He added that the recoil could be reduced if SA 43M Pack stock is used instead of the most preferred Gawain. Carver Foregrip will also help reduce recoil even further.

The Welgun is part of the ongoing meta on Call of Duty: Warzone. If this loadout is used, players can easily land kills on opponents. Isaac also said that this weapon might get nerfed even more in the future if the SMG class continues to dominate in Caldera with the upcoming Season.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 2 will hit the shelves on February 14, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.

