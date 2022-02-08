Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season Two launches February 14

Activision has officially announced Season Two of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone, as well as everything new coming to the title.

Call of Duty Vanguard is the latest iteration of the decade-old annualized first-person military shooter franchise. It takes the series back to its Second World War-era roots with an era-specific arsenal, a diverse set of maps, and a compelling campaign featuring deep characters.

Season Two of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone was delayed from its original release date of February 2 to focus on the bug fixes plaguing the titles daily.

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season Two brings new maps, operators, changes to Caldera, and more

Call of Duty Warzone, the free-to-play Battle Royale title, has gained massive popularity since its launch in early 2022 and is currently one of the most played games.

With the launch of Season One of Vanguard, Warzone was integrated with the title, with the entire arsenal and operators making their way to the battle royale title. Warzone also received a new map set in the Pacific during World War II, called Caldera.

Everything coming with Season Two (Image by Activision)

Season Two of Vanguard and Warzone brings a slew of new content for both titles. Three new S.O.T.F. Yeti Operators, Anna Drake, Thomas Bolt, and Gustavo Dos Santos, will be added in Season Two.

The season also brings four new weapons, KG M40: Assault Rifle, Whitley: LMG, Ice Axe, and Armaguerra 43: SMG, to the titles, along with two new perks (Armory — Perk 1 and Mechanic — Perk 3) along with a new killstreak (Ball Turret Gunner), and lethal equipment (sticky bomb).

The new season brings new features to Warzone, such as Nebula V, Redeploy Balloons, and more, along with map changes to Caldera, including Chemical Factory and underground Chemical Weapon Research Labs and Armored Transport.

The season also introduces two new maps for Vanguard Multiplayer, Casablanca and Gondola, along with the much anticipated Ranked mode.

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season Two launches February 14, 2022. Both the titles are available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Battle.net.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar