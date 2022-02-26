Call of Duty Warzone players request changes to Vanguard snipers after sub-par performances

Call of Duty Warzone has weapons from three releases in the mainline series, but not every weapon works well in the game, which often upsets the fans.

Snipers are liked by many players who prefer to take a patient approach to kill. Furthermore, considering the current Caldera map, snipers are preferable due to their size and nature. However, many players are in a pickle because Call of Duty Vanguard's sniper rifles are not good enough.

Since Vanguard was released in November 2021, weapons from the game have been added to Warzone. Some have been total hits, but the snipers have failed to create a good impression for many fans. Compared to those from Modern Warfare and Cold War, the snipers of Vanguard feel inferior to many Warzone players.

Call of Duty Warzone players share their frustration over subpar Vanguard snipers

In a Reddit post, user u/G501212 expressed their opinion about any Vanguard sniper. The player clearly states that using a Vanguard sniper infuriates them to the extent that they want to destroy their monitor.

The problem for the user comes purely from sniper rifles from Vanguard. In comparison, they claim that there are no such performance issues regarding the sniper rifles of Modern Warfare and the Cold War.

The main bone of contention seems to be the damaging fallout of the Vanguard snipers. This leads to inaccuracies and shorter ranges, making the very use of a sniper rifle redundant.

While many agreed with the post owner, another player stated that the 3-line is a perfect example. Players have to aim with a 3-line to the left where they want to hit. This could be a bug, but suffice to say that it's not how to use a gun in the game.

If the Reddit thread is considered, the issue with sniper rifles from Vanguard isn't a one-off case. Raven Software regularly buffs and nerfs weapons to keep the game lively and offer players flexibility.

With the most recent patches and changes, it is unrealistic to expect that Call of Duty Warzone's Vanguard snipers will improve overnight.

However, they could be improved since many of the issues can easily be tweaked. It will be interesting to see where Call of Duty Vanguard snipers will be on the meta-list for Warzone.

