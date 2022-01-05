In COD Warzone, the 1911 Pistol is a solid secondary weapon if you have a quick trigger finger. There are stronger options, but with the right loadout, the 1911 can be a deadly close-combat sidearm.

To make the 1911 Pistol a terrible force against your foes in COD Warzone, it relies primarily on the Akimbo perk, which allows for dual-wiedling weapons. The perk has always been a fun way to use firearms throughout COD’s history.

With those thoughts in mind, here’s the best 1911 loadout in COD Warzone Pacific Season 1.

COD Warzone Pacific - Best loadout for 1911

Muzzle : M1929 Silencer

: M1929 Silencer Barrel : Cooper Full-Auto

: Cooper Full-Auto Optic : ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

: ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope Rear Grip : Pine Tar Grip

: Pine Tar Grip Magazine : .45 ACP 18 Round Mags

: .45 ACP 18 Round Mags Ammo Type : Hollow Point

: Hollow Point Trigger Action : Hair Trigger

: Hair Trigger Perk : Akimbo

: Akimbo Perk 2: Quick Fix

Unlock the Akimbo perk and you’ll get to wield two 1911 Pistols on the battlefield in COD Warzone. However, as a trade-off, it removes the ability to aim down the sights. You’ll have to rely on hip-firing.

Firing from the hip is obviously going to introduce inaccuracy, and this build takes that into account. With the Pine Tar Grip and ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope, the 1911 gains bonuses for hip-fire accuracy. Since this is primarily a close-quarter build, any remaining hip-fire inaccuracy is hardly noticed.

To build off the Akimbo perk, more firepower is needed. This is where the .45 ACP 18 Round magazine, Hollow Point round and the Copper Full-Auto barrel come into play. It makes the 1911 a fully-automatic machine that can easily match SMGs.

A Hair Trigger means that the 1911 Pistols fire at the slightest touch. Add the M1929 Silencer to keep firefights quiet and discreet. And the Quick Fix perk keeps health regenerating at a steady pace.

Also Read Article Continues below

To cement this build as the top 1911 loadout in COD Warzone Pacific Season 1, there’s the prospect of using Ghost instead of Overkill. Since the 1911 Pistol is a secondary weapon, Ghost can be equipped for protection against UAVs.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee