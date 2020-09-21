Top 3 secondary Pistols in COD Warzone

Pistols are some of the most overlooked weapons in all of Call of Duty: Warzone. Since a vast majority of players either run the perk Overkill or pick up a second primary, the pistols take a backseat. This isn't the case in just Warzone but in COD as a whole.

However, when used correctly, pistols can be extremely effective in all matter of situations. Of course, you don't want one in your hand for a long-range engagement but in short to medium range fights, a pistol isn't a bad option. Although, you want the right pistol in your hands, which is why we've put together a list for the top three you should use in COD Warzone.

3 best pistols in COD Warzone

#3 - .50 GS (Desert Eagle)

Image via Activision

The .50 GS, or Desert Eagle as it's more commonly known, comes in at number three on the list. As in any COD title, the "Deagle" is going to be a solid option if you have the right aim. The upward kick after you fire a shot with the pistol can be a hard thing to manage, however, so this weapon isn't for everyone. Although, if you can master it, this weapon has the potential to be a two to three shot kill.

#2 - Renetti

Image via Activision

Advertisement

One of the more recent weapons added into COD Warzone, the Renetti is next on the list. While the automatic pistol is just fine on it's own, throwing some additional attachments on makes it an absolute monster. Either the Akimbo or Burst Mod do the trick just fine but most players have become accustomed to throwing both on. This allows you to be more accurate with the Burst Mod but also deal twice the damage with two guns in your hands.

#1 - .357 Revolver

Image via Activision

Coming in at the top spot on our list is the .357 Revolver. A couple of months ago, this pistol terrorized COD Warzone with its Snake Shot ammunition attachment. The ammo was far too overpowered and throwing Akimbo on made it even worse. However, Activision nerfed it accordingly. Fortunately, the .357 Revolver is still a solid weapon even after the nerf. Snake Shot + Akimbo is a deadly combination that serves you better than most shotguns will.