COD Warzone Season 2: How to turn into a Zombie in-game

In a recent shakeup to the COD Warzone formula, players can now turn themselves into zombies in-game. Players get access to a completely new skill set and abilities as zombies that can provide a huge tactical advantage on squads when it comes to recon and info-gathering. The secret to turning into zombies in COD Warzone is the toxic gas present at two locations in Verdansk.

Also read: Leaker claims that GTA 6 will be set in modern times, not the 80s

How to turn into zombies in COD Warzone

With the zombie containment protocol hitting 100%, the first zones hit by zombies, namely Vodianoy ship wreck and the Prison are now marked as Red Zones and are completely irradiated. If players die within these zones, they do not spawn in the gulag. Instead, players redeploy themselves as zombies with a host of new abilities that are extremely fun to mess around with.

As zombies, players get access to super jumps, melee attacks, can deploy gas grenades, and trigger EMPs that are placed on a cooldown timer. The abilities are reminiscent of the zombie abilities during Halloween 2020's event, The Haunting of Verdansk.

Players, however, cannot become zombies in solo modes. Even in squads, players must have at least one other teammate in the squad who is alive to turn into zombies.

The addition of zombies adds some tactical depth to the game as the EMP's and gas grenades can be combined with the gunfire of live teammates to wreak havoc in interior environments.

Advertisement

The mode, however, will be short lived as it's expected to end on 21 April in anticipation of COD Warzone Season 3 with the event "The End" taking place.

Also read: GTA 5 APK files on the internet are fake as the game is not available for Android download