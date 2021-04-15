Leaker claims that GTA 6 will be set in modern times, not the 80s

Another day, another GTA 6 rumor flying about, the internet fulfills its purpose yet again. And it gives way to some juicy speculation, further fueling the rumor mill. Tom Henderson, who has in the past correctly leaked information relating to Call of Duty, Battlefield, and occasionally GTA, has another huge claim to make.

According to Henderson, the next installment in the GTA franchise, which is very likely to be GTA 6, will be set in modern times instead of the 80s. Major speculation on the internet was that Rockstar Games had chosen to go back to the 80s for the sequel.

Much of the speculation was born out of another, one of the game being set in Vice City. This, in the GTA universe, was a prime cartel hotspot back in the 80s, as players got to see in Vice City.

According to leaker, GTA 6 will be set in modern times and not the 80s

It's not set in the 1980's and is modern. https://t.co/iav46Ty35V — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) April 12, 2021

While Tom's claims aren't exactly backed up by facts and information, he has a track record of dropping correct information. Yet, at this point, the kind of secrecy and silence Rockstar has maintained around GTA 6, any rumor, speculation, or "leak" has to be taken with a massive portion of salt.

The choice of time period is extremely crucial to the game's tone and has a massive impact on how the game is perceived. Rockstar Games has chosen not to go back to an earlier time period since GTA Vice City and San Andreas, with both GTA 4 and 5 set in the modern-day.

However, perhaps in a bid to challenge themselves creatively and open up new avenues, Rockstar can choose to go back to an earlier time period. Former lead creative for the GTA franchise, Dan Houser, once talked about the dangers of having a game set in the modern-day.

His concern stemmed from the fact that any modern-day satire or piece of commentary becomes outdated quite quickly. Playing the game 10 years from now will feel hollow, as the commentary and satire in question will very much have become a relic of its time.

Since GTA's identity is so deeply rooted in satire, becoming outdated is indeed a huge risk. By having the game set in the 80s, the satire is dated by nature and not a byproduct of the game having aged poorly.