How to get Grimm: Crimson Pack for free via Prime Gaming in Warzone 2 and MW2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) and Warzone 2 recently received a brand new bundle called Grimm Crimson Pack through Prime Gaming. It features various items and can be easily claimed with the help of Amazon’s gaming segment, which provides cosmetics for various games, including popular titles like Valorant and Apex Legends. It is a great way to expand the collection without spending a lot of money.

Amazon is an online retail giant that has spread its roots to various services including video games. Call of Duty fans can benefit from this service and collect different cosmetics for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on a regular basis. Moreover, the platform allows players to gain access to other items for different games that can be claimed by simply connecting their game accounts to Prime.

This article will highlight the easiest way to claim the Grimm Crimson Pack for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

How to claim Grimm Crimson Pack in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 for free

Here is a quick guide to how you can get your hands on the new Grimm Crimson Pack in MW2 and Warzone 2.

Log in to your Amazon account on the Prime Gaming official website.

You have to complete the necessary verification steps to enter into the account.

Once you enter the website, you can see various items for different games on display.

Scroll down and click on the tile that reads “Grimm: Crimson Pack”.

Now click on the Claim button to get the entire pack added to your MW2 and Warzone 2 inventory.

It is important to note that you have to link your Activision account with Amazon’s Prime Gaming in order to receive the free bundle or any other item in Call of Duty. Once you have linked both accounts, the cosmetics will be added to your account, shortly after which you can equip items and play in online lobbies.

How to get Amazon Prime Gaming

Here is how you can get an account in Amazon’s gaming service and enjoy all the perks that come with it.

You will need to have an account registered on Amazon’s main website.

Once your account has been created and verified, you can proceed to buy the Amazon Prime subscription.

Complete the necessary things, and you will receive confirmation that your account has successfully been upgraded to Prime status.

Now you can go to the Prime Gaming website and log in with your account credentials.

With the Prime status enabled, you can claim all the items and cosmetics available on the platform and enjoy them without any hiccups.

It is important to remember that the claimed rewards may not be immediately reflected in your inventory. The items could take a while to be added to your inventory in case of a high server load.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent Call of Duty updates.