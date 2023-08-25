Both Warzone 2 and MW2 are set to receive the brand new Designated Driver bundle, highlighting the World Series of Warzone (WSOW) via Prime Gaming's partnership with Activision. The latter has especially introduced a free cosmetic bundle, carrying operator skins and other in-game goodies. The WSOW has been running at full speed, garnering the world's attention, and what better way to commemorate this historical event than by handing out some freebies to the community?

Our guide will provide players with the necessary steps they need to take to redeem the WSOW Designated Driver Bundle for free through Prime Gaming.

How to obtain Prime Gaming Designated Driver bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2

Expand Tweet

The Designated Driver bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2 is a limited-time promotion offered by Amazon Prime Gaming through their partnership with Activision Blizzard.

In order to redeem the content, players must have a functional Amazon Prime subscription. Moving forward, players will have to connect their CoD accounts with Amazon Prime to obtain this bundle for free.

Here are the steps required to claim this goodie:

Visit the Prime Gaming official webpage Locate the Designated Driver Bundle tile within the webpage and proceed Click on the 'Get in-game content' prompt to get redirected to the CoD Login page After connecting both Amazon Prime with the player's CoD account, the Designated Driver bundle will be redeemed.

The Designated Driver bundle will reflect in the player's accounts upon completing the following steps. It is important to note that the promotional offer will end on Sep 21, 2023, following which, this bundle will no longer be available in the Prime Gaming store.

Prime Gaming Designated Driver bundle contents in Warzone 2 and MW2

Expand Tweet

Featuring a flashy and speedy operator skin and TAQ-V Battle Rifle blueprint, fans would be ecstatic to know that the Designated Driver bundle isn't merely made up of one operator skin. Here are the contents of this newly introduced bundle:

Speed Demon - Operator Skin

- Operator Skin Take the Wheel - TAQ-V Battle Rifle Weapon Blueprint

- TAQ-V Battle Rifle Weapon Blueprint Dropping In - Animated Calling Card

- Animated Calling Card Burning Rubbe r - Emblem

r - Emblem Double XP Token

Double Weapon XP Token

With the previous WSOW Rat Pack bundle garnering great traction, Activision and Prime Gaming took a positive step in bringing back a second rendition of the WSOW bundle for fans to redeem.

Not only are players offered a brand new collection of cosmetics in-game, but they are also introduced to a whole new World Series of Warzone event. For those unaware of WSOW's presence in the esports community, it is an excellent gateway for them to delve deep into it.

For more news for Warzone 2 and MW2, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.